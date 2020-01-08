e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 08, 2020
Kolkata Knight Riders' Chris Green banned from bowling for 3 months by Cricket Australia

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Chris Green banned from bowling for 3 months by Cricket Australia

Off spinner Chris Green, who was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 auctions, has been banned from bowling for 3 months by Cricket Australia.

Jan 08, 2020 13:57 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia off-spinner Chris Green (middle) during a BBL match.
Australia off-spinner Chris Green (middle) during a BBL match.(Twitter)
         

Australia off-spinner Chris Green has been handed a 90-day ban from bowling by Cricket Australia after his bowling action was found illegal. The three-month bowling ban practically ends Green’s BBL 2020 season as he will no longer be allowed to bowl for the Sydney Thunder. Green, however, can still be picked as a batsman, chances for which are next to impossible.

Green’s bowling action was deemed as illegal after the 26-year-old underwent testing on Sunday after the Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Stars match last week.

The question marks on Green’s bowling action not only comes as a blow to the Thunders but it is also certain to send ripples far away in India in IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders’ camp. Green was picked in the IPL 2020 auctions by KKR for his base price of INR 20 lakh.

Green was bought by KKR after his impressive show in the domestic T20s of Australia and in the Caribbean Premier League. Even in the current BBL, Green impressed with his ability to tie the batsman down even in the powerplay.

Though Green will be allowed to bowl in the IPL which does not come under Cricket Australia, there is no question on the fact that his bowling action will be closely monitored.

“We’d like to commend Chris and the Thunder for the way they have approached this process with complete cooperation and respect,” Peter Roach, Cricket Australia’s Head of Cricket Operations, said in a statement.

“Chris undertook testing at the earliest possible time and satisfactorily replicated his bowling action in the controlled environment.

“We look forward to working with Chris in the coming months and conducting further testing once the suspension period has elapsed.”

