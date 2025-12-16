Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2026 Auction: Full list of players purchased by KKR with price

Kolkata Knight Riders broke the bank for Cameron Green, acquiring the Aussie all-rounder for ₹25.2 crore. It was a massive bidding war in the IPL 2026 mini auction, as Rajasthan Royals came out all guns blazing, but KKR had the biggest purse, and came out on top. CSK also entered the bidding midway with a bid of ₹13.8 crore. However, it was KKR that ultimately reigned supreme, beating CSK. KKR also purchased Matheesha Pathirana for ₹18 crore and Finn Allen for ₹2 crore. Cameron Green was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a record-breaking ₹ 25.20 crore fee.(PTI)

Meanwhile, Kolkata also bought Tejasvi Singh for ₹3 crore. They also went for Prashant Solanki and Kartik Tyagi, getting them for ₹30 lakhs respectively.

KKR retained their captain, Ajinkya Rahane, ahead of the mini auctionand also retained players like Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. Meanwhile, India pacer Harshit Rana was also retained.

Speaking to the media, KKR CEO Venky Mysore dropped his verdict on acquiring Green. He said, “First of all, we are very happy. This is something we were really focused on and have always hoped for, fingers crossed, because anything can happen. I think we were quite happy with the price that we got. You know, there was always a concern that it would have gone higher than what we have done. I think the fact is that we were very keen but not so attached.”

“So, at some level if we felt that it would affect our auction, rest of the auction, we will let it go. And so, fortunately that didn’t happen. It came within the range that we were extremely happy with that. I think he adds a lot to our team and especially with our new power coach (Andre Russell) who is on board, I think it’s a very nice thing to have a young one on the field. We know what he does at the international stage with the vibe, with the ball, position in which he plays. So, couldn’t be happier in the new conditions,” he added.

Players brought in the auction: Cameron Green (INR 25.20 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (INR 18 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (INR 9.2 crore), Tejasvi Singh (INR 3 crore), Rachin Ravindra (INR 2 crore), Finn Allen (INR 2 crore), Tim Seifert (INR 1.5 crore), Akash Deep (INR 1 crore), Rahul Tripathi (INR 75 lakh), Dakash Kamra (INR 30 lakh), Sarthak Ranjan (INR 30 lakh), Prashant Solanki (INR 30 lakh), and Kartik Tyagi (INR 30 lakh).

Previously retained players: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy