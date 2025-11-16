Kolkata pitch shown no mercy as Eden Gardens track divides cricketing fraternity: 'Indian team didn't want this'

The world was excited about the return of Test cricket to Eden Gardens, Kolkata, after a six-year hiatus. The iconic venue was all set to host the first Test of the two-match series between India and South Africa. The build-up to the contest saw all the chatter being about the pitch and how the team management, spearheaded by head coach Gautam Gambhir, wasn't happy with the preparation of the 22 yards. Reportedly, the pitch wasn't watered on the eve of the match, so there's aid on offer for the spinners. The Eden Gardens pitch comes under fire. (PTI)

However, what has unfolded over the course of the first two Tests has left much to be desired as a total of 26 wickets falling on the first two days, with spinners from both teams running riot. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has now voiced his opinion on the matter, saying that the mockery of Test cricket is being made, as even legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli wouldn't have been able to bat on the Eden pitch.

The first innings of South Africa saw the visitors being bundled out for 159, while India took a lead of 30 as the hosts were bowled out for 189, after Shubman Gill walked off due to a neck spasm. The second day of the match also saw South Africa losing seven wickets for 93 runs.

“The pitch is so terrible that no matter where you bowl, the batter does not know about its spin and does not know what to do. No matter how good your technique is, whether it is the great Tendulkar or Virat, I do not think they would have survived on such a surface because one delivery would fly out of nowhere, while the other would stay low and spin,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

"So, it is not about ability anymore. It is just the pitch that is working. And this has been happening for years. We had never seen such conditions before. In my view, it is not going right; it is pathetic and utter nonsense. A mockery has been made out of Test cricket," he added.

‘Rest in peace’

The former Indian spinner, firmly known as the ‘Turbanator’, expressed concern for the fans who had expressed interest in seeing the return of Test cricket to the Eden Gardens after November 2019.

“I was so happy that people had gathered there to watch Test cricket. However, the pitch behaved in such a way that South Africa won the toss and were bowled out for 159. After that, I expected India to play better, but India also did not bat that well,” said Harbhajan.

“India was all out for 189. A 30-run lead looked like a 300-run lead in the match, and now South Africa is with them at 93. It has been two days, and in that time, the result is clear, indicating which way the game is going. Rest in Peace, Test cricket,” he added.

On the other hand, former Indian opening batter Aakash Chopra said that he is not willing to believe that the hosts wanted such a turning track. His comment came after Temba Bavuma became the first player in the Kolkata Test to hit a fifty.

“First ever Test match on Indian soil where the first individual 50 came in the third innings of the Test. I’m not willing to believe that the Indian team wanted a surface as difficult as this one…unless someone can confirm to the contrary,” wrote Chopra on X.

Speaking of the first Test, South Africa's lead went past 100 after Bavuma and Corbin Bosch put on a brief resistance in the opening session of Day 3. However, Jasprit Bumrah put an end to the partnership as he rattled the stumps of Bosch (25).

Shubman Gill, the Indian captain, won't be available for the hosts to bat in the fourth and final innings as he continues to remain in the hospital after suffering a neck spasm on Day 2.