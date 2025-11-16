India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: IND in total control, Bavuma looks to stage late SA comeback
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Temba Bavuma and Corbin Bosch will resume batting for South Africa in the morning session. South Africa reached 93/7 in 35 overs at Stumps on Day 2, and lead by 63 runs.
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: It is proving to be a tough affair for batters in the ongoing opening Test between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Temba Bavuma (29*) and Corbin Bosch (1*) will resume batting for the visitors on Day 3, hoping to take the South African second innings past 100 runs. The Proteas had a disastrous showing with the bat on Day 2, reaching 93/7 in 35 overs in their second innings and have a lead of 63 runs. The pitch has been a mystery for batters in this Test match. For pacers, there has been uneven bounce which keeps them interested. For spinners, there is plenty of turn and bounce. India began Day 2 at 37/1 in their first innings. KL Rahul and Washington Sundar took the score to 75 with ease, before Simon Harmer was introduced into the attack. He beat Sundar with his first ball and then sent Rahul packing with the second. Gill came in, and soon left with a neck spasm. Rahul top-scored with 39, showing how tough it is for batters in that track....Read More
Bavuma has been the only decent batter for South Africa in the second innings, and he will hope to take his side past the 100-run mark. Ravindra Jadeja took a four-wicket haul on Day 2, and Kuldeep Yadav struck twice. Speaking after Stumps on Day 2, Axar Patel said, "From one end it feels like it's going straight, but from the other end everything is happen. Have to play attacking cricket as a batter. Have to convert loose balls and keep an attacking mindset. Can't have a defensive mindset because you're never in. When you know there's something in it for the bowlers, you can get carried away by the thought of bowling some magic balls. Patience is key. If we can keep them under 125, it should be chaseable."
Kuldeep in good form
Jansen's wicket was the final wicket lost on Day 2 as the South African fell to Kuldeep. It looked like he would stay with Bavuma ,but a wrong'un saw him top-edging Kuldeep on the slogsweep and Rahul caught it at slips. It was Kuldeep's second wicket and he was also in good form.
Ashwin defends Eden Gardens pitch
Responding to Finch on X, Ashwin wrote, "Hey Finchy, Bavuma clearly showed that this pitch was manageable with his sound defensive technique, defending on top of the bounce and not picking length as a batter is recipe for disaster".
Eden Gardens pitch
The Eden Gardens pitch has been receiving criticism. Initially, it looked like a normal subcontinent track, good for batting for the first two days. But then the top surface began to come off on Day 1 itself. On Day 2, it was almost unplayable, as fast bowlers contributed to the fall of 11 of the 26 wickets.
Jadeja scripts history
On Day 2, Jadeja scripted history, becoming only the fourth player in cricket history to register the double of 4000 runs and 300 wickets in Test cricket. He is also the second Indian to reach the milestone, after Kapil Dev.
Bavuma looks to frustrate IND
Bavuma is the only SA batter to get to 20s. Four batters ot single-digit scores, and the rest got scores below 13. Huge day ahead for both India and South Africa. The Indian bowlers will look to remove the remaining batters fast. Meanwhile, Bavuma and Bosch will look to frustrate India.
Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of Day 3 of the ongoing opening IND vs SA Test. The visitors only lead by 63 runs in what is turning out to be an impossible track to bat on. Bavuma (29*) has been the only batter, who has showed that he can bat in this track. He will look to stage a comeback for the visitors today.