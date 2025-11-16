India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: IND in total control, Bavuma looks to stage late SA comeback

Live

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma plays a shot.

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: It is proving to be a tough affair for batters in the ongoing opening Test between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Temba Bavuma (29*) and Corbin Bosch (1*) will resume batting for the visitors on Day 3, hoping to take the South African second innings past 100 runs. The Proteas had a disastrous showing with the bat on Day 2, reaching 93/7 in 35 overs in their second innings and have a lead of 63 runs. The pitch has been a mystery for batters in this Test match. For pacers, there has been uneven bounce which keeps them interested. For spinners, there is plenty of turn and bounce. India began Day 2 at 37/1 in their first innings. KL Rahul and Washington Sundar took the score to 75 with ease, before Simon Harmer was introduced into the attack. He beat Sundar with his first ball and then sent Rahul packing with the second. Gill came in, and soon left with a neck spasm. Rahul top-scored with 39, showing how tough it is for batters in that track. Bavuma has been the only decent batter for South Africa in the second innings, and he will hope to take his side past the 100-run mark. Ravindra Jadeja took a four-wicket haul on Day 2, and Kuldeep Yadav struck twice. Speaking after Stumps on Day 2, Axar Patel said, "From one end it feels like it's going straight, but from the other end everything is happen. Have to play attacking cricket as a batter. Have to convert loose balls and keep an attacking mindset. Can't have a defensive mindset because you're never in. When you know there's something in it for the bowlers, you can get carried away by the thought of bowling some magic balls. Patience is key. If we can keep them under 125, it should be chaseable." ...Read More

