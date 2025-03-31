Menu Explore
Kraigg Brathwaite steps down as West Indies Test captain, Shai Hope replaces Rovman Powell as T20I skipper

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 31, 2025 08:55 PM IST

Kraigg Brathwaite led West Indies in 39 tests and guided them to their first test victory in Australia for 27 years. 

Kraigg Brathwaite has stepped down as the West Indies' Test captain, Cricket West Indies said in a statement. While a replacement is yet to be announced, the Caribbean cricket governing body said that Shai Hope has replaced Rovman Powell as West Indies' T20I captain. Hope is thus the West Indies captain in white-ball cricket overall, having already been skipper in ODIs.

West Indies' stunning win over Australia at the Gabba in January last year is arguably the biggest highlight of Kraigg Brathwaite's tenure. (AFP)
West Indies' stunning win over Australia at the Gabba in January last year is arguably the biggest highlight of Kraigg Brathwaite's tenure. (AFP)

"Kraigg Brathwaite has officially stepped down as Test captain, having first indicated his intention to do so to CWI leadership earlier this year ahead of the completion of the West Indies' successful tour of Pakistan," the board said in a statement.

"Understanding the importance of continuity, Brathwaite wanted to ensure the team had a period of transition before his departure. As a result, he has submitted his resignation ahead of the home series against Australia, giving the new leadership time to establish itself. This series will be particularly special, allowing Brathwaite, who is two matches shy of 100 Test matches, to double down on his batting without added responsibility."

Brathwaite took over as captain officially in 2021 but he has been leading the team sporadically the absence of Jason Holder since 2017. He won 10 Tests as captain and lost 22. While the biggest highlight of Brathwaite's tenure is the West Indies stunning victory against Australia at the Gabba in January 2024, they also drew 1-1 in Pakistan in 2025 and won 1-0 against England at home in 2022 under him.

"Kraigg Brathwaite has been an outstanding leader for our Test team, guiding the squad with discipline, resilience, and a deep understanding of the game," CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe said.

Bascombe further said that Hope's appointment as T20I captain comes on advice from head coach Darren Sammy and that Powell "received the decision with professionalism and grace". "I have expressed to him [Powell] that he ought to feel dignified by his contributions to West Indies cricket, as he has played a crucial role in elevating our T20 team to new heights," Bascombe said. "His leadership has left a strong foundation, and we are grateful for his efforts."

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with MI vs KKR Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
