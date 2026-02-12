Kris Srikkanth hits back at Nasser Hussain over India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup row: 'He did the same in 2003'

Kris Srikkanth was left fuming at Nasser Hussain after the former England captain's comments over Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2026 controversy. After Bangladesh pulled out of the tournament, Pakistan announced it would boycott the group-stage match against India. Meanwhile, Hussain also made controversial remarks, stating that the ICC was controlled by the BCCI and calling for equal treatment. Kris Srikkanth slams Nasser Hussain.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth pointed out that Nasser did the same in the 2003 World Cup, and England pulled out of the tournament after refusing to travel to Zimbabwe and Kenya.

"He was the captain in 2003 World Cup when England refused to go to Zimbabwe and Kenya. Why does he want to talk now? Last moment even Australia agreed. England were kicked out and that's how Kenya came to the quarterfinals. You have one rule, we have one rule. That time England was ruling," he said.

"That time they were shouting. It's not fair. If England or any other team do it, it is okay. No one wants to do arm-twisting. End of the day, ICC's big revenue is from Indian fans across the globe, so India has a little bit of an edge. It happens in phases."

Since then, the Pakistan government has changed its stance and will now face India after the ICC sent a delegation to resolve the issue.

"I am happy that Pakistan has agreed to play and the match is happening. It is very important. It is very crucial for world cricket. Don't go anywhere else, just from the subcontinent population, you will get so much viewership," Srikkanth said.

"Pakistan would be the biggest loser if they did not play. Even viewers and fans, how many of them would have gotten tickets. And even the hosting nation. End of the day everyone would ignore Pakistan. Tomorrow, if India have a directive to England or Australia not to play Pakistan, even that can happen," he added.