Kris Srikkanth steamrolls England's Bazballers with 'catch next flight home' dig after 3rd Test

No Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, no problem. India's rising stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sarfaraz Khan filled the void of batting mainstays in India's lineup as Rohit Sharma outclassed England in the 3rd Test at Rajkot on Sunday. Jaiswal's sublime double century and an all-round show from Ravindra Jadeja sealed a massive win for Team India in the five-match series against England. Taking a dig at England's Bazballers amid the Test series, former Indian opener Krishnamachari Srikkanth joked that the visitors can take the next flight home. Srikkanth shared his honest views about England's Bazball style after the Rajkot Test(BCCI-PTI)

India's bench strength was tested by England in the recently concluded encounter between the two teams at Rajkot. With Kohli set to miss the entire series, wicketkeeper-batter Rahul failed to achieve full fitness for the 3rd Test. India had earlier left out underperforming Shreyas Iyer from its Test squad. Leading India's batting charge in the 1st innings, skipper Rohit ended his low-scoring run with a brilliant century at Rajkot.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ALSO READ: Sanjay Manjrekar's fresh warning to Ben Stokes and Co. after India win: ‘Biggest problem England will face...’

Rohit's 131-run was followed by Jadeja's crucial 112-run knock as India cruised to 445 in its first essay. Repaying selectors' faith in his debut game, middle-order batter Sarfaraz played a handy knock of 62 off 66 balls. While Ravichandran Ashwin bagged his historic 500th Test wicket, Mohammed Siraj (4 fo 84) teamed up with Kuldeep Yadav (2 for 77) to bowl England out for 319 in the 1st innings.

Srikkanth steamrolls England's Bazballers

Putting India in the driving seat, opener Jaiswal smashed a brilliant double ton while crucial knocks from Shubman Gill (91) and Sarfaraz (68*) fired India to 430-4 d in the 2nd innings. Chasing an improbable target of 557, England's Bazball-friendly side only managed to score 122 to lose the Test by 434 runs. After India humiliated England, former cricketer Srikkanth opted to expose Bazball's shortcomings on YouTube.

‘Did it work in the Ashes?’

"If possible, they can catch the next flight home. But, they have to play the remaining two Tests. I think this Bazball and all that are theories that they propagated. Where has it worked? Did it work in the Ashes? Frankly speaking, no strategy can work if they continue playing like this. There was so much hype about this Bazball theory. To back up all that talk, I think they needed the skill to bat in these conditions. You need the talent to bowl," Srikkanth said on his show.

Bazball under intense scrutiny in India

England opener Ben Duckett scored a brilliant 88-ball century to lead the reply of the visitors in the 1st innings. However, England failed to counter India with its hyper-attacking approach in Rajkot. Recording their heaviest defeat since 1934, Stokes and Co. were all out in one session as Jadeja picked up 5-41 on Day 4 of the Rajkot encounter. Former captain Joe Root was called out for his cheap dismissal against Jasprit Bumrah. Britain's Daily Telegraph termed Root's risky reverse scoop off Bumrah as the "worst, most stupid, shot in the history of England's Test cricket". India's win over England was its biggest by runs. Earlier, Team India thrashed New Zealand by 372 runs in Mumbai 2021.