Sanjay Manjrekar's fresh warning to Ben Stokes and Co. after India win: ‘Biggest problem England will face...’

Young Indian batters ruling the roost against England's world-class bowling attack was a big takeaway from the 3rd Test, believes Sanjay Manjrekar, who has weighed in on the chances of the visitors in the series following a heavy defeat at Rajkot. Showcasing its bench strength in the absence of veteran Virat Kohli and ex-vice-captain KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma's Team India romped past Ben Stokes and Co. in the 3rd Test to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series on Sunday. Manjrekar opined that England were 'massacred' by young Indian batters in Rajkot(ANI-Getty Images)

Centuries from skipper Rohit (131) and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (112) powered India to 445 in the 1st innings. England's Bazeballers were blown away by Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav as the visitors mustered a 319-run total in their 1st innings at Rajkot. Playing a match-changing for the hosts in the 2nd innings, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a double century as India declared at 430-4 in 98 overs. Youngsters Sarfaraz Khan (68) and Shubman Gill (91) also chipped in with crucial knocks to help India set a massive target for England.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

ALSO READ: Jadeja mistake on Sarfaraz Khan's mind, urges Yashasvi Jaiswal to not commit run-out error as he approached milestone

'England bowlers massacred by young Indian batters'

In reply, England folded for just 122 as the Jadeja-inspired side hammered the visitors by 434 runs. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo following India's comfortable win, former cricketer Manjrekar opined that England were 'massacred' by young Indian batters in Rajkot. "I respect England's approach and they are doing the world of Test cricket a great good, not just the team. But the worry for them going into the next 2 Tests is the bowling attack. The big takeaway on Day 4 was how their bowling was massacred by young Indian batters with hardly any Test experience," Manjrekar said.

'England batting will continue to be dangerous but...'

With four wickets and 114 runs, England's Mark Wood was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors in the 1st innings. England's spinners Tom Hartley, Joe Root and Rehan Ahmed shared four wickets in India's first essay. The trio also picked one wicket each in the 2nd innings. "Felt at the end of the 2nd Test the biggest problem England will face will be with their inexperienced spinners, who have done phenomenally well. But just too much of a burden to carry for these young shoulders with hardly any first-class experience. And that side of English cricket I don't see anything dramatic happening, don't see them suddenly getting India 150 all-out. Don't see their spinners doing that and can't see India giving them rank turners that other opposition teams have got," Manjrekar added.

Admitting that England batters will continue to pose a threat, Manjrekar also explained why India have an edge over the visitors for the remainder of the series. "England batting will continue to be dangerous but their bowling will keep allowing India to come back in the game. That's where India looks a little more secure," Manjrekar concluded.