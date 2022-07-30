Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Kris Srikkanth's bold 'Dravid ka soch nehi chaiye' reaction on ex-India cricketer's Iyer over Hooda T20I selection logic

Kris Srikkanth's bold 'Dravid ka soch nehi chaiye' reaction on ex-India cricketer's Iyer over Hooda T20I selection logic

cricket
Published on Jul 30, 2022 07:04 AM IST
A furious Srikkanth felt that India should have gone ahead with Deepak Hooda over Shreyas Iyer in the playing XI, and hence came up with a bold Rahul Dravid reply when the selection was defended by a former India cricketer.
Shreyas Iyer; Krishnamachari Srikkanth; Rahul Dravid
ByHT Sports Desk

Former India captain and ex-chairman of selection committee, Krishnamachari Srikkanth was left furious over team's selection in the first T20I match of the five-game series against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. Srikkanth felt that India should have gone ahead with Deepak Hooda over Shreyas Iyer in the playing XI, and hence came up with a bold Rahul Dravid reply when the selection was defended by former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha.

The team saw the return of captain Rohit Sharma along with seven other players in the T20I line-up, all of whom were rested for the three-match ODI series where the Shikhar Dhawan-led side had scripted a 3-0 whitewash.

After losing the toss, Rohit announced that Iyer would bat at No.3 for India as against Hooda, who Srikkanth pointed out, during his conversation with Fan Code, has been exceptional in his last few appearances in the both the white-ball formats for India.

“Where is Hooda? He did well in T20Is, He did well in ODIs as well. He is the guy who should be there. In T20 cricket you need to understand, that you need all-rounders. Batting all-rounders, bowling all-rounders, so more the all-rounders better for you," the India great had said before Ojha, who was part of the same panel, walked in to defend Dravid's selection process.

RELATED STORIES

“Rahul bhai believes that if a player performed for you first then play him and back him. Then you go ahead with the other options,” said Ojha.

Srikkanth immediately stopped him midway through his explanation to say, “Rahul Dravid ka soch humko nehi chaiye. Aapka soch chaiye. Abhi chaiye. Abhi do.

Ojha smiled and sided with Srikkanth's choice saying, “Hooda toh hona chaiye. Obviously Hooda.

Bas. Khatam,” replied the veteran India cricketer.

Iyer eventually suffered a four-ball duck in the match after India were put to bat first.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
india vs west indies indian cricket team krishnamachari srikkanth deepak hooda rahul dravid shreyas iyer
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP