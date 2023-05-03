Krunal Pandya to lead Lucknow if Rahul ruled out, Unadkat injured too: Here's LSG's likely XI vs CSK in IPL 2023

After a tough 18-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will look to return to winning ways when they host MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2023 clash at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. LSG have so far won five and lost four of their nine matches.

Medical staff examines LSG captain KL Rahul after he got injured while fielding against RCB(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The team have been a dominant force but twice have failed to chase down moderate targets at home. In the match against Gujarat Titans, LSG couldn't complete the 136-run chase and lost by 18 runs against RCB while needing 127 to win.

This could be one of the biggest concern for the LSG franchise as CSK too have a solid spin attack, with the likes of Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, and Maheesh Theekshana available in their camp.

Lucknow also are battling a couple of injuries and it is highly unlikely for KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat to return for the fixture. Rahul had limped off the field against RCB, while Unadkat had injured himself ahead of the clash.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Rahul's absence, Lucknow can try Quinton de Kock at top and look for combination in which they can fit only three overseas players in the XI. If that is the case, LSG can introduce one more player as an Impact Substitute, which should fix a certain amount of frailties that's visible in the LSG camp.

Kyle Mayers has scored 297 runs this season, which include four half-centuries. Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis have scored 225 and 229 runs respectively but the former has remained relatively quiet at the home venue due to its spin friendly conditions.

Deepak Hooda has been in poor form this season and will be hoping to make a notable contribution in the upcoming games, especially now with the team fretting over KL Rahul's injury. He has scored only 53 runs this season, whereas he scored over 400 runs in IPL 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the extent of KL Rahul's injury is currently unknown but it is unlikely the LSG skipper will be fit enough to play. Krunal Pandya is expected to lead the side in Rahul’s absence.

While Naveen-ul-Haq has been in good form the team could use him as an Impact Player and look to add an Indian pacer, maybe Avesh Khan or Yudhvir Singh in his place. This will allow LSG to field three overseas players in the form of Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, and Nicholas Pooran. Depending on the situation they can either introduce Naveen or De Kock in the game.

LSG predicted XI vs CSK:

Openers: Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers.

Middle Order: Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham

All-Rounders: Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pacers: Yudhvir Singh, Yash Thakur

Spinners: Amit Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact player: With three overseas in the playing XI, LSG can finally give South Africa star Quinton de Kock some time if they chase a target. If batting first, LSG can also field speedster Naveen-ul-Haq in the XI if the need arises.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON