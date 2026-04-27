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‘Krunal Pandya will be remembered for a long time’: Former India keeper and RCB batting coach heaps praise on allrounder

Krunal has taken 8 wickets in 7 matches so far and has impressed one and all with his inventiveness.

Published on: Apr 27, 2026 07:09 am IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Krunal Pandya of Royal Challengers of Bengaluru has received heavy praise from former India wicketkeeper batsman and batting coach Dinesh Karthik. The left-arm spinner and brother of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Krunal has reinvented himself over the years.

Krunal Pandya is having another good season in the IPL.(AFP)

And that’s the reason he has survived in a very taxing league like the Indian Premier League (IPL). Thanks to his variations and creativity, Krunal at one time even made life difficult for high-quality batsmen like AB de Villiers. Those days, he used to play for Mumbai Indians.

Also Read: Blood indeed runs thicker than water: Krunal Pandya’s reply should quash Hardik Pandya rift rumours

This year, Krunal has been bowling bouncers as a surprise weapon. Batsmen all over the IPL have been left stunned with that, including his own brother Hardik during the MI-RCB game earlier this month.

To that end, data and analytics could come in more than handy. “We use data to understand situations better and try to use it to our advantage. It’s something we are consciously working on as a group,” he said.

On Monday night, RCB are in New Delhi to play Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Rajat Patidar-led team is second on the points table behind Punjab Kings. The Capitals are, however, in seventh place and are coming into the game on the back of an embarrassing defeat against PBKS, where they couldn’t even defend 264. Be that as it may, they had beaten RCB the last time they met in Bengaluru earlier this month. Tristan Stubbs and David Miller were the architects of that victory.

 
all-rounder ipl dinesh karthik krunal pandya
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / ‘Krunal Pandya will be remembered for a long time’: Former India keeper and RCB batting coach heaps praise on allrounder
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