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Kuldeep said 'trust me', Miller agreed but backed out: Steyn, Rayudu call it a blunder that will cost DC massively

Dale Steyn and Ambati Rayudu warned that the David Miller blunder could come back to haunt Delhi Capitals later in the season.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 08:24 am IST
Written by Aratrick Mondal
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A chaotic final two balls cost the Delhi Capitals in their 211 chase at home on Wednesday, as they suffered their first defeat of IPL 2026, losing to Gujarat Titans by just one run. With David Miller at the centre of the heartbreak, and under scrutiny for denying a single to Kuldeep Yadav on the penultimate ball, former cricketers Dale Steyn and Ambati Rayudu warned that the blunder could come back to haunt Delhi later in the season.

Delhi Capitals' David Miller, right, reacts after losing the match as his teammate Kuldeep Yadav looks on during an IPL 2026 match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans(PTI)

Delhi, who had won their opening two matches, made a promising start to the chase with a 76-run opening stand before KL Rahul took control. After a cautious start, Rahul found his rhythm, accelerated smartly, and kept the boundaries flowing even as wickets fell at the other end. He anchored the chase with a well-crafted 92 before departing with 45 still needed off the final three overs.

ALSO READ: Axar Patel consoles shattered David Miller after DC's 1-run heartbreak; GT show class in unexpected gesture

Miller’s outing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium proved eventful. He had earlier walked off injured but returned after Tristan Stubbs’ dismissal and shifted momentum in Delhi’s favour, including a 23-run over off Mohammed Siraj that reduced the equation to two runs from two balls.

Rayudu echoed the sentiment, revealing that there had been a discussion between the two batters before the fifth ball, but Miller changed his mind at the last moment.

"I think so, because I think the chat was all about, uh, let's tie the game first and then, you know, maybe I can in the last ball. Yeah, it's quite unfortunate for Delhi. They were, they were. They played the game for most of the batting innings, and they had a chance to really tie the game and go to the super over on maybe a minute of the last ball. Things happen, but as Dale said, that's the last thing when it comes to qualifying, you know, when it's close, this game might actually happen," he said.

 
david miller gujarat titans ipl dale steyn ambati rayudu delhi capitals
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / Kuldeep said 'trust me', Miller agreed but backed out: Steyn, Rayudu call it a blunder that will cost DC massively
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