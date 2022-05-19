'A treasure to be looked after': Ravi Shastri after axed India star makes roaring comeback in IPL 2022

The IPL may be a platform for young and promising Indian cricketers to make their mark, but the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League has also given the opportunity for out of flavour India players to make a comeback. This year, while the likes of Umran Malik, Tilak Varma, Ayush Badoni, Mohsin Khan and others have made heads turn, players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been sensational. Chahal in fact is currently the leading wicket-taker in the Purple Cap list having grabbed 24 wickets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, former India coach Ravi Shastri, who has worked with most of the aforementioned names, lavished special praise on Kuldeep, who has made a fabulous comeback in this season of the Indian Premier League. With 20 wickets from 13 matches for Delhi Capitals, Kuldeep is fifth on the leading wicket-taker’s list but more importantly, that he has discovered back his mojo that made him a lethal weapon for India is what bodes well for both Kuldeep and Team India.

"You biscuit KD in a pressure game. Well done Captain for giving him the confidence. He's a treasure to be looked after @imkuldeep18. #DCvsPBKS," Shastri tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kuldeep had a woeful IPL 2020 for his previous franchise, the Kolkata Knight Riders, where he played just five matches and picked up one wicket. The following year, in IPL 2021, Kuldeep did not get to play even a single wicket and was benched the entire season. However, at the IPL 2022 mega auction, Kuldeep was picked up for ₹2 crore after which his fortunes changes.

The left-arm wrist-spinner made an immediate mark, twice taking a four-wicket-haul, which ironically came against KKR – 4/35 and 4/14 as DC floored over the two-time champs on both occasions. Kuldeep sure has gone wicketless as well in a few matches but with DC, he looks a different bowler, with solid backing from captain Rishabh Pant and coach Ricky Ponting.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON