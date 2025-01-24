Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is one of the most followed cricket teams in the world. The franchise might not have an IPL title, but the fan following is second to none, and RCB enjoys one of the most loyal fanbases. However, upon being trolled by one of the franchise's fans, Kuldeep Yadav used the fact that RCB did not win an IPL title as an epic comeback. Kuldeep Yadav chooses violence, trolls RCB fan who wanted him to join franchise as 'goalkeeper'(PTI)

Kuldeep Yadav, an ardent Barcelona supporter, recently appeared on a YouTube podcast, where he discussed all things football and his passion for the sport.

It was then that an RCB fan made his presence felt by trolling the premier India spinner. He joked about the franchise wanting a goalkeeper and asked Kuldeep to consider joining RCB.

During the live YouTube broadcast, a user named RCB management took to the 'Super Chat' section to say, "Kuldeep bhai RCB me aa jao, ek goalkeeper ki jarurat hai. (Kuldeep bro, please join RCB; we need one goalkeeper)."

However, Kuldeep Yadav, who was retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, came up with the best response possible, saying, “Tumhe goalkeeper ki nahi, trophy ki jarurat hai mere bhai. Goalkeeper kya karoge? (You don't need a goalkeeper. You need a trophy. What will you do with a goalkeeper)?”

Check out the video here:

RCB came the closest to winning the IPL title in 2016, but the franchise suffered a loss against SunRisers Hyderabad in the final.

The franchise has made the playoffs over the last few years, but the elusive title win still remains. RCB are yet to name their captain for IPL 2025. However, as per reports, Virat Kohli in all likelihood will lead the franchise.

Kuldeep Yadav returns to India's ODI squad

The left-arm spinner was recently named in India's squad for the upcoming three ODIs against England and the Champions Trophy.

The spinner has not played competitive cricket since his hernia surgery in November 2024. The spinner has been building his bowling load at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kuldeep Yadav is understood to be bowling 10-12 overs at a go. It needs to be seen how he fares in the ODI series against England, beginning February 6.