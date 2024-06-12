Kuldeep Yadav expected to return as Jadeja, Dube's spots under scanner: India vs USA Likely XIs in T20 World Cup

After a brilliant start to the campaign, India will look to continue the winning momentum in the T20 World Cup when they face the co-hosts USA in a Group A match in New York on Wednesday. The USA already got the tag of giant killers after they beat Pakistan, and now another Asian Giants is in their way. The two teams sit at the top of the points table in Group A and are favourites to go through the Super 8 stage. Whoever wins Wednesday's encounter will sail through to the next round. Kuldeep Yadav during a practice session.(ANI)

Rohit Sharma and Co. played dominant cricket against Ireland in their tournament opener with an 8-wicket win, but the second contest versus Pakistan was not a cakewalk for them. The Indian batters had a forgettable day as, apart from Rishabh Pant, no other put up a fight against the Pakistan pacers. Pant scored 42 runs off 31 balls as India posted 119 on the scoreboard, which looked below par at the halfway stage. However, Jasprit Bumrah and Co. brought their A-game to the table while defending the moderate total and restricted Pakistan to 113/7 in 20 overs.

The table-toppers might change their playing XI for the next clash in Group A. Kuldeep Yadav is expected to get back into the side; however, it will be interesting to see who makes way for him. Ravindra Jadeja or one of the pacers might get rested on Wednesday.

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

The USA have shown great signs as a team in the ongoing T20 WC, with wins over Canada and Pakistan in their first two matches. They edged past Asian giants Pakistan in Super Over. India-born paceman Saurabh Netravalkar held his nerve as Pakistan, runners-up at the 2022 T20 World Cup and champions in 2009, only managed 13-1 in reply. Netravalkar will now look to display his bowling prowess against India for whom he played Under-19 cricket in the past.

USA Probable XI: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.