Kuldeep Yadav hits nets after long injury-related absence, 'locked in' ahead of crucial Champions Trophy squad selection

In a good sign for fans of the Indian cricket team, star leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has shared a video to social media of him bowling in the nets, signalling a positive return from his groin surgery towards the end of 2024 as he races for fitness ahead of next month’s ICC Champions Trophy. Kuldeep Yadav bowls during a practice session.(Surjeet Yadav)

Kuldeep Yadav is expected to be India’s lead spinner if he is able to reach fitness in time for the tournament’s commencement on February 19, and fans would be heartened to see a video in which Yadav can be seen bowling in the nets, both as throwdowns to a coach and also in live net sessions against opposing batters.

Kuldeep was a key member of the team as India finally ended their ICC trophy drought with a victory in the ICC T20 World Cup in the West Indies and Barbados last year, playing a starring role on slow and turning tracks as he formed a strong spin partnership with Delhi Capitals teammate Axar Patel.

Yadav was one of the missing ingredients as India also lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to Australia earlier this month, with the spinner likely to have made an impact with his left-arm wrist-spin, especially following the retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin midway through the series.

Timeline for Kuldeep's return

Yadav isn’t part of the squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England commencing on January 22, but could be in contention for the subsequent three-match ODI series beginning on February 5 as he looks to achieve match fitness in time for the crucial 50-over tournament in Pakistan and the UAE.

Kuldeep was a key part of India’s largely-successful ODI World Cup campaign in 2023 as well, even as the team fell at the final hurdle to Australia. Yadav has re-established himself as India’s premier spinner, with his unique bowling style making him a one-of-a-kind attacking option in the middle overs of the 50-over format.

India will hope that Kuldeep’s preparations such as in the clip he has shared are going well, with Kuldeep having marked his return to the national team with increased speed and bite. Whether the injury plays a part in his performance remains to be seen, but the series vs England could provide an indication if he achieves fitness in time.