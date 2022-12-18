'Kuldeep Yadav let me down. He looked fatigued and seems to have fitness issue': Ex-Pakistan bowler's fiery remark

On Day 3 of the opening Test match between India and Bangladesh, Kuldeep Yadav picked his third career five-wicket haul, registering the best ever figures by an Indian spinner in Chattogram. It was Kuldeep's first ever Test appearance in 22 months and his impressive feat later helped India set a massive target of 513 runs. However, a former Pakistan bowler was critical of Kuldeep's show against Bangladesh, lashing out at the leg-spinner for looking fatigued and showing fitness issues. (India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 5)

Danish Kaneria slammed Kuldeep for his performance in the second innings of the Test match where he bowled 18 overs for 69 runs, picking a solitary wicket. The veteran Pakistan spinner feels Kuldeep lacked the rhythm which he had showed in the first innings en route to his 5 for 40.

“Kuldeep Yadav let me down today. He bowled brilliantly in the first innings, picked up five wickets, and bowled with rhythm. That rhythm was nowhere to be seen today," he said speaking on his YouTube channel. "He looked fatigued. I think there’s a slight fitness issue. When he’ll be in rhythm, he won’t allow batters to play easily because wrist spinners have a lot of variety. He can do wonders.”

Talking about the match, Bangladesh had made a brilliant start to the chase of 513 with openers Najmul Shanto and Zakir Hasan stitching a 124-run stand. However, after Umesh Yadav provided the breakthrough after lunch on the fourth afternoon, Bangladesh started losing wickets at regular interval. Zakir carried his momentum to score his maiden Test ton on debut, but his dismissal before Tea left Bangladesh in a tricky position.

They now need 241 runs more to win the match on the final day of the Test match with four wickets in hand. Bangladesh will resume Day 5 on 272 for six with Shakib Al Hasan at 40* and Mehidy Hasan at 9*.

