Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jan 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kuldeep Yadav to showcase fitness ahead of Champions Trophy in Uttar Pradesh's next Ranji Trophy match

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 30, 2025 07:30 AM IST

Kuldeep Yadav has been named in Uttar Pradesh's final group stage match in the Ranji Trophy against Madhya Pradesh. 

Kuldeep Yadav is the latest India regular to play in the Ranji Trophy as he has been named in Uttar Pradesh's squad for their match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore, starting Thursday. It is a return to action for Kuldeep, having had a hernia surgery in October. The spinner's last competitive match was in the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. He has been named in the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England and the subsequent 2025 Champions Trophy.

India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates during the 5th Test (BCCI-X)
India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates during the 5th Test (BCCI-X)

Kuldeep had earlier announced that he has completed his recovery by expressing gratitude to the staff at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). “Recovery takes a team. Grateful to the NCA and its team for all the work behind the scenes!” The 30-year-old spinner had to receive surgery from a specialist in Germany after the BCCI announced his unavailability for India's five-match Test series in Australia. He thus sat out much of India's rather disastrous run in the 2024/25 Test season in which they lost 3-0 to New Zealand at home and then lost 3-1 to Australia, thus missing out on the World Test Championship final for the first time.

Valuable game time in dead rubber for Kuldeep

The match between UP and MP is effectively a dead rubber as both sides are out of the race for the knockouts but it will give Kuldeep ample game time ahead of the big international assignments. Kuldeep's appearance also comes at a time a number of India regulars made appearances in the Ranji Trophy. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are among the prominent international stars who will be playing in this round with Kuldeep for their respective sides.

Kuldeep has been an integral part of India's white ball exploits in recent months, having been the lead spinner in the run to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup before starring as India lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup to bring an end to the ICC trophy drought. Indian fans will be hoping the team can rely on his skills once again in the UAE, where the conditions could suit him.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On