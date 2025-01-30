Kuldeep Yadav to showcase fitness ahead of Champions Trophy in Uttar Pradesh's next Ranji Trophy match

Kuldeep Yadav is the latest India regular to play in the Ranji Trophy as he has been named in Uttar Pradesh's squad for their match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore, starting Thursday. It is a return to action for Kuldeep, having had a hernia surgery in October. The spinner's last competitive match was in the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. He has been named in the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England and the subsequent 2025 Champions Trophy. India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates during the 5th Test (BCCI-X)

Kuldeep had earlier announced that he has completed his recovery by expressing gratitude to the staff at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). “Recovery takes a team. Grateful to the NCA and its team for all the work behind the scenes!” The 30-year-old spinner had to receive surgery from a specialist in Germany after the BCCI announced his unavailability for India's five-match Test series in Australia. He thus sat out much of India's rather disastrous run in the 2024/25 Test season in which they lost 3-0 to New Zealand at home and then lost 3-1 to Australia, thus missing out on the World Test Championship final for the first time.

Valuable game time in dead rubber for Kuldeep

The match between UP and MP is effectively a dead rubber as both sides are out of the race for the knockouts but it will give Kuldeep ample game time ahead of the big international assignments. Kuldeep's appearance also comes at a time a number of India regulars made appearances in the Ranji Trophy. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are among the prominent international stars who will be playing in this round with Kuldeep for their respective sides.

Kuldeep has been an integral part of India's white ball exploits in recent months, having been the lead spinner in the run to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup before starring as India lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup to bring an end to the ICC trophy drought. Indian fans will be hoping the team can rely on his skills once again in the UAE, where the conditions could suit him.