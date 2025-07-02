Kuldeep Yadav's unfair treatment unmasked as Gambhir, Gill receive stern warning: ‘…how do you justify his exclusion’

Kuldeep Yadav has made a strong case for selection in India's playing XI for the second Test against England at Edgbaston, with former cricketer Mohammad Kaif voicing firm support for the spinner. Kaif stated that it would be unfair to overlook Kuldeep, given his recent performances and the impact he can have in the middle overs. The left-arm spinner brings a unique variety to the Indian bowling attack, but despite that, he has not been able to cement his place as the first-choice spinner in the side. In their bid to bolster the batting depth, India have frequently opted for a batting all-rounder, which has often worked against Kuldeep's inclusion in the XI despite his proven bowling credentials. Kuldeep Yadav was not picked in India's XI for the first Test.(Action Images via Reuters)

Kuldeep made his Test debut in 2017, but since then, he has played only 13 Tests for India despite an impressive record of claiming 56 wickets at a strike rate of 37.3.

Kaif pointed out earlier that Ravichandran Ashwin was preferred over him in the XI, but now that he is retired, head coach Gautam Gambhir and newly appointed captain Shubman Gill received a stern message.

"It will be unfair if Kuldeep Yadav doesn't get into the playing XI for second Test. He has just played 13 Tests in 8 years.Earlier he was kept out because of Ashwin now how do you justify his exclusion," Kaif wrote on X.

Ravindra Jadeja under the scanner

In the first Test at Headingley, India went ahead with one spinner in the line-up and Ravindra Jadeja got picked ahead of other options. However, the veteran all-rounder failed to make much impact and even faced scrutiny for not using the rough well on Day 5 as India failed to defend the 371-run target.

In his last four Tests, Jadeja has picked up just five wickets across 110 overs, averaging a massive 78, at a strike rate of 132 and an economy rate of 3/54. Three of these wickets have been that of lower-order batters. These four Tests include those in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour to Australia and the first Test against England. Jadeja has managed only 171 runs at an average of 28.50 in those last four Tests, with his lone half-century coming in Brisbane against Australia.