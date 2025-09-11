‘Kuldeep Yadav wasn’t rested, he was dropped': Ashwin's backhanded swipe at Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill

Ravichandran Ashwin clarified that Kuldeep Yadav was not “rested” but dropped for all five Tests during the England tour, despite being part of the squad. Speaking on his YouTube channel following India’s dominant Asia Cup win over the UAE, Ashwin opened up about Kuldeep’s absence and praised his strong return to the side. India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with captain Suryakumar Yadav(Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)

“I never had any doubt about Kuldeep. They didn't rest him in England. they dropped him. He can’t rest for five matches,” Ashwin said, addressing the left-arm spinner’s complete omission from the Test playing XI in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. “They dropped him because there was no space in the team. So, Kuldeep didn’t play.”

Kuldeep finally got game time in the Duleep Trophy, which Ashwin said played a crucial role in getting his rhythm back. “He played one game of the Duleep Trophy in which he got a rhythm. And he bowled well. The way he knows how to bowl, he exhibited that really well.”

The 29-year-old returned to the field in the Asia Cup opener against UAE and wasted no time making an impact. Bowling just 2.1 overs, Kuldeep picked up 4 wickets for 7 runs, earning the Player of the Match award as India cruised to a nine-wicket win.

Kuldeep said his recent success has come from a better understanding of batters and improved fitness. “Thanks to Adrian the trainer. I was working on my bowling and my fitness as well, and everything is going perfectly. Tried to hit the right length and it matters a lot, reading the batters on what they are trying to do,” Kuldeep said after the match.

Ashwin acknowledged that Kuldeep looked slightly rusty early on but was confident that sharper spells are on the horizon. “Kuldeep looked maybe a touch rusty. But it is possible. Because his first wicket was a slot ball. Kuldeep doesn’t bowl in a slot. He pulls and bowls. But that will come. I expect him to hit high and top rhythm.”

Ashwin also threw his weight behind India’s spin duo, saying both Kuldeep and Varun Chakaravarthy deserve a permanent place in the team. “I have no doubt that Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav should be a lock in your team. I have no doubt about that.”