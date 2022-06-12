Kumar Dharmasena faces heat over umpiring howler in SL vs AUS 3rd T20I

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka had a splendid outing in the third and final T20I against Australia, which saw the former win the contest by four wickets. The right-handed batter hammered an unbeaten 54 off 25 balls as Sri Lanka chased down 59 runs in the final three overs, wrapping up the contest in the second-last delivery of the contest.

Batting at a strike-rate of well beyond 200, Shanaka smashed five 4s and four 6s during the course of his innings. While the 30-year-old Lankan cricketer hogged much of the deserved limelight, a section of fans expressed their displeasure over umpiring howler with Kumar Dharmasena involved in the act.

The incident, which many fans pointed out on social media, took place in the final delivery of the penultimate over bowled by Jhye Richardson. The pacer, who had already conceded 16 runs in the first five balls of his over, bowled a perfect wide yorker, which looked perfectly fine on TV screen, but was given wide by Dharmasena. The over eventually ended with Richardson conceding 18 runs as the equation got reduced to 19 required off the final six deliveries.

Here's how the fans reacted:

- Kumara Dharmasena's umpiring looked really biased towards SL in today's #SLVSAUS

1. Bhanuka Rajapaksa's LBW was clear plumb but he didn't give it

2. Jhye Richardson's 18.6 was not a wide from any angle, still gave it



- Dasun Shanaka is a really good pace hitter — Koksal (@Koksal_PBKS) June 11, 2022

Do not forget the contribution of Dharmasena. — Yoosuf  (@PlatignumWater) June 11, 2022

Believe me, this has been given

" Wide " By Mr. dharmasena 😇😇😠😠😤😤😤



Sri Lanka🇱🇰 playing with umpires too.



Discrimination. #Australia #Cricket @ICC pic.twitter.com/xwipn7sW9o — 🏴‍☠️ Kirkut Expert (@ghante56) June 11, 2022

Dharmasena doing his things pic.twitter.com/nM84QeD15G — Rafay Awan🇵🇰 (@CricCrazyRafay) June 11, 2022

what a match won by Kumar #dharmasena for SL

Those delibrate wide just before last over was make and break

This time i am with u @daniel86cricket

need Neutral umpire#notcricket @ICC #AUSvsSL — Himanshu (@Himanshuehs) June 11, 2022

Shanaka and tailender Chamika Karunaratne shared a 69-run stand for the seventh wicket after they had been struggling at 108 for six in the 15th over.

Needing 19 off the final over bowled by Hazlewood, the skipper hit two fours and a mighty six to level the scores with one ball remaining. Hazlewood then bowled a wide to hand the win to the home side.

Despite the defeat, Aaron Finch's Australia won the three-match series 2-1.

-with Reuters input

