'We've got 2 best spinners in IPL': SL legend makes strong claim on his IPL side; 'There's depth in every department'

The Rajasthan Royals will begin their 2022 Indian Premier League campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The RR ended the IPL mega auction with 24 players in their roster, which include stars like Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal among spinners, Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, and Devdutt Padikkal among batters, and Nathan Coulter-Nile and Jimmy Neesham among all-rounders. In addition, the side had retained captain Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Royals' Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara, ahead of the scheduled start of the season, said that the side boasts of the two best spinners in the league.

“We've got the two best spinners in the IPL in terms of off-spin and leg-spin in Chahal and Ashwin. We have Boult, Prasidh, Saini, Coulter-Nile, McCoy, which makes up for a very exciting pace unit supported by of course the retentions of Yashasvi, Samson and Buttler. We have secured depth in every department, with Neesham, Mitchell and van der Dussen being exciting cricketers,” said Sangakkara.

Explaining the additions of his compatriot Lasith Malinga and Paddy Upton to the Royals' coaching staff, the former Sri Lankan captain said, “My job really is to add value to the franchise through myself or through people that I would recommend. It's first about what value that person brings and how constantly they can help us improve. It's pretty obvious for everyone to see the standards of both Lasith and Paddy. They've had stellar careers with their respective teams in their jobs and can prove to be vital elements in our quest for the title.”

IPL 2022 will kick start from March 26 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off in the first game. The match will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.