close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Kumble, Hayden name 5 Indians in their World Cup 2023 XI, no Pakistan players included

Kumble, Hayden name 5 Indians in their World Cup 2023 XI, no Pakistan players included

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 14, 2023 07:07 AM IST

Former India spinner Anil Kumble and former Australia opener Matthew Hayden named their best XI of the 2023 World Cup league stage.

The semifinalists for the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup have been confirmed, as fans gear up for some thrilling knockout action. Hosts India take on New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday in Mumbai. Both sides faced each other in the 2019 World Cup, where New Zealand came out on top, before losing to eventual winners England in the final. Meanwhile, South Africa take on Australia in the other semi-final on Thursday, in Kolkata. The final is scheduled for Sunday, in Ahmedabad.

Anil Kumble and Matthew Hayden picked their best World Cup league stage XI.
Anil Kumble and Matthew Hayden picked their best World Cup league stage XI.

Ahead of the knockouts, legends Matthew Hayden and Anil Kumble sat down with ESPNcricinfo to name their best XI of the 2023 World Cup league stage. For the openers slot, the pair chose South Africa's Quinton de Kock and India captain Rohit Sharma. De Kock is currently second in the run chart with 591 runs in nine matches and Rohit is fourth with 503 runs in the same number of games. "QDK for me has been the standout player. Rohit Sharma for obvious reasons. Those two inside the powerplay have been dynamic," said Hayden.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Also Read | Watch: Babar Azam arrives in Lahore after Pakistan's flop show at World Cup, PCB to take call on ODI captaincy

"If I had to put my life on two players getting runs in this World Cup. They are my number one and number two," he further added.

For their no. 3 and no. 4 batters, the duo selected Virat Kohli and Rachin Ravindra. Kohli is currently the tournament's highest run-scorer with 594 runs in nine matches. Meanwhile, Ravindra became the first player to get three tons in their debut World Cup. "He is certainly the breakout young player of this World Cup. I am sure I would certainly go for Rachin Ravindra, whether you put him at no. 3 or no. 4, it doesn't matter. He has been batting at 1, 2, 3, 4, you can put him wherever. Virat Kohli, for sure. Yes, he has batter no. 3 for India. So if he bats no. 3, Rachin Ravindra bats no. 4. If Ravindra bats no. 3, we can use the right-left combination. It is very difficult to pick in a World Cup, your two choices," explained Kumble.

Also Read | No ‘Boult’ from the blue for Rohit, Kohli: IND vs NZ semi could be decided by…

Glenn Maxwell and Heinrich Klaasen were added to their playing XI as no. 5 and no. 6 batters. "Maxwell and Klaasen for me. The reason why, when you look at those stats again, I am going on strike rate, I am going on who is going to be under pressure. I mean they are the real heads of both Australia and South Africa's batting efforts with spin in particular. Strike rate of Maxwell is off the Richter scale, it's not even 150, it's 180. Klaasen for the same reason as well, that is an enormous strike rate," said.

"I want to have impact players here," he added.

Kumble and Hayden selected Adam Zampa and Ravindra Jadeja as their two spinners. The Indian legend stated, "Zampa clearly ahead of the pack. He has been the lone spinner for Australia, he has taken the pressure and he is the reason why Australia qualified. It is a challenge between Santner and Jadeja, I would go with Jadeja, not just with the ball but also with the bat. At no. 7, he has been instrumental."

For the pace battery, they went for Marco Jansen, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. "Jansen, Shami and Bumrah would be my first picks," said Hayden.

Here is their best XI of the 2023 World Cup league stage:

Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Maxwell, Heinrich Klaasen, Ravindra Jadeja, Marco Jansen, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Zampa

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, India vs Netherlands Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule , World Cup Most Runs and World Cup Points Table updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out