News / Cricket / Watch: Babar Azam arrives in Lahore after Pakistan's flop show at World Cup, PCB to take call on ODI captaincy

Watch: Babar Azam arrives in Lahore after Pakistan's flop show at World Cup, PCB to take call on ODI captaincy

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Nov 13, 2023 07:17 PM IST

Babar Azam has arrived in Lahore after Pakistan's flop show at the World Cup in India. PCB is set to take a call on Babar's captaincy.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam returned home after a disastrous campaign at the One Day International (ODI) World Cup in India on Monday. Defending champions England crushed Babar's Pakistan side in their final group game of the ICC World Cup 2023 in Kolkata on Saturday. Superstar Ben Stokes played a brilliant knock to end England’s miserable title defence with a win over the 1992 world champions.

Babar Azam has arrived in Lahore after Pakistan's flop show(AFP-X)
Babar Azam has arrived in Lahore after Pakistan's flop show(AFP-X)

For the second successive time at the ICC World Cup, Pakistan failed to enter the business end of the ICC event. Babar's men finished fifth on the ICC World Cup points table after the 93-run loss to England at the Eden Gardens. Received by his family members, Babar arrived in Lahore following Pakistan's flop show in India. Surrounded by security personnel, a disheartened Babar was seen waving towards his fans as the Pakistan skipper received a warm welcome at the Lahore International Airport.

PCB to take call on Babar's captaincy soon

According to a report filed by news agency PTI, Pakistan skipper Babar will meet Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf this week. The report added that the PCB will take a call on Babar's future as the captain of the Pakistani side after the meeting. Under Babar's leadership, Pakistan lost five of its nine matches at the ODI World Cup in India. Babar lost his numero uno position in the ICC batting rankings to Indian opener Shubman Gill during the ODI World Cup.

How Babar performed as Pakistan's captain

The former world No.1 batter was appointed as Pakistan's white-ball captain in 2019. Babar then became Pakistan's Test captain in 2021. Babar has captained Pakistan in two Asia Cups, two T20 World Cups and one ODI World Cup. With Babar at the helm, Pakistan ended its losing streak against India in World Cup cricket back in 2021. He also guided Pakistan to the final of the T20 World Cup last year in Australia.

