Kumble snubs Mohammed Siraj for West Indies leg of T20 World Cup: 'If India take that option, Arshdeep Singh is ahead'

Spin legend Anil Kumble believes that Arshdeep Singh should be retained in the Indian XI if India decide to play only two specialist fast bowlers during the West Indies leg. The legendary former Indian captain believes that Mohammed Siraj, the right-arm pacer, should be dropped from the three-man pace attack to accommodate an extra spinner in the lineup. Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj of India celebrates the wicket of Nitish Kumar of the USA during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup(Getty Images via AFP)

Arshdeep showcased his prowess in India's seven-wicket victory over the USA, taking four wickets for just nine runs in New York on Wednesday.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

"I think the way he (Arshdeep) bowled that last over against Pakistan, and also the way he can bowl in different areas in the T20 game, I think certainly puts him ahead of Mohammed Siraj," the former India coach told ESPNCricinfo.

“If at all India takes that option of going with just the two seamers and Hardik Pandya. So yes, in that sense, plus he also gives you an extra variety with his left-arm pace. So overall, he must be happy.”

Kumble further asserted that Jasprit Bumrah remains India's top choice for the pace attack and that Arshdeep should partner with him alongside all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Arshdeep Singh has been impressive for India in the T20 World Cup so far, taking seven wickets in three matches with an economy rate of 6.22 and a strike rate of 10.28. In contrast, Mohammed Siraj has relatively struggled, securing just one wicket from three games with a strike rate of 66.

India on top in Group A

Team India became the first to qualify for the Super Eight stage in the tournament on Wednesday when it defeated the United States by 7 wickets. Suryakumar Yadav smashed a brilliant half-century after Arshdeep Singh's impressive 4/9 figures, as India chased down a 111-run target with 10 deliveries to spare, thus clinching a win in the final match of the edition in New York.

India are set to face Canada in their final Group A match at Lauderhill, Florida, on Saturday before heading to the Caribbean.