IPL Highlights, KXIP vs RCB: Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to victory over Kings XI Punjab

Highlights: Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers slammed half centuries as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Kings XI Punjab by eight wickets. This was the first win for Kohli & Co in IPL 2019. Earlier in the match, Kings XI Punjab posted 173 for 4 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter. Chris Gayle missed a century by a whisker, blasting an unbeaten 99 runs off 64 balls to help the hosts amass a challenging score. Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and opted to field against Kings XI Punjab.

Follow KXIP vs RCB highlights below -

23:42 hrs IST Stat Attack: Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB end a 7-match winning streak of KXIP at Mohali. This is RCB’s 3rd biggest win in terms of wickets over KXIP in IPL





23:39 hrs IST RCB Victorious Finally a victory for Royal Challengers Bangalore and it was thanks to some brilliant batting by Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers. They were able to chase down the target in the final over and they finally have some points in this year’s Indian Premier League.





23:35 hrs IST Six runs off the last over 6 runs needed off the last over and this is looking like game, set and match for Royal Challengers Bangalore. A four for Marcus Stoinis and a six for AB De Villiers! This is huge for RCB!





23:30 hrs IST Half century for ABD AB de Villiers’ fifty: 51st T20 fifty. 31st IPL fifty. 6th and back-to-back fifties against KXIP. He scored 57 the last time these two sides met last season.





23:26 hrs IST Stoinis leading the way Four, four and a lifeline - what an over for Marcus Stoinis! The Australia all-rounder got two boundaries off the first two deliveries but the third ball did not connect properly with his bat. Murugan Ashwin had a good chance to catch it but he fluffed his lines and Royal Challengers Bangalore are 151/2





23:21 hrs IST Stat Attack: Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami dismisses Virat Kohli for only the second time in IPL: 2nd highest score for Kohli against KXIP in the IPL. This wicket also breaks the 85 run stand between Kohli and de Villiers, their 2nd highest partnership this season.





23:13 hrs IST Kohli out This has been the kind of performance that RCB were lacking in the tournament till now. A sensible batting performance by AB De Villers and Virat Kohli who are looking to take it game for RCB! However, I spoke too soon as Virat Kohli is caught in the deep off Mohammed Shami. RCB 128/2





23:05 hrs IST RCB comfortable This is just too easy for RCB as they need 53 runs to win from 39 balls. Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers are looking quite comfortable against the KXIP bowlers and right now, it looks like that match can only go one way. RCB 122/1





22:53 hrs IST Stat Attack: Royal Challengers Bangalore Fifty partnership: 2nd fifty+ partnership for the second wicket for RCB this season. Kohli and de Villiers put on a 108-run stand for the 2nd wicket against KKR at Bengaluru earlier in the season. Kohli’s fifty: 36th IPL fifty 60th T20 fifty 2nd fifty and 3rd fifty+ score against KXIP.





22:51 hrs IST Virat Kohli 50 That is the half century for Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and this is a good innings under pressure. With not a single win under their belt, RCB must be desperate but Virat has played calmly and he has stitched together a good partnership with AB De Villiers. RCB 100 for the loss of one wicket.





22:47 hrs IST Another record for Virat Highest aggregate of runs scored in T20 cricket for an Indian. Was Raina until now, but skipper @imVkohli has gone past him! Congrats, Skip! Bring this game home now! #playBold #KXIPvRCB #VIVOIPL2019 — Royal Challengers (@RCBTweets) April 13, 2019





22:43 hrs IST Some criticism for IPL umpires Simon Katich became the latest to join the bandwagon of coaches and players, who feel that standard of umpiring in the current season has left a lot to be desired. Though Katich was not forthcoming, he pointed out the contentious decision which went in favour of Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan in Friday’s match against KKR. The southpaw, who survived a review on 11, went on to seal the match for the Capitals with an unbeaten 97.





22:35 hrs IST Powerplay comparison KXIP were 60/2 at a rate of 10.00 RPO (8 fours and 3 sixes) RCB are 63/1 at a rate of 10.50 RPO (12 fours) This is RCB’s highest powerplay score this season





22:28 hrs IST AB on fire AB De Villiers has found his groove in this game and he is hitting boundaries for fun! Two off Mohammed Shami and then two off Murugan Ashwin. End of the powerplay and RCB are 63 for the loss of one wicket.





22:22 hrs IST Stat Attack: Parthiv Patel Parthiv Patel dismissed for 19: First score of under 30 runs against KXIP after 5 innings. The last time he had a score of below 30 against them was in 2014





22:17 hrs IST Parthiv departs A flight delivery from Ravichandran Ashwin and Parthiv Patel made an absolute mess of that shot. The ball shot straight into the sky and was caught well by Mayank Agarwal in the deep. RCB 43/1





22:05 hrs IST Kohli on song Virat Kohli started the innings on a high as he slammed Sam Curran for a boundary off the very first delivery. In the next over, back-to-back boundaries off Mohammed Shami and this is a good start for Virat Kohli & Co. KXIP 15/0





21:50 hrs IST Unwanted record Chris Gayle is only the second batsman to end on 99 not out in the IPL after Suresh Raina. This would have been the 7th IPL century for the Universe Boss but alas, it did not happen!





21:45 hrs IST Gayle 99*, KXIP 173/4 Another match and another batsman falls agonisingly short of a century! A six and a four for Chris Gayle but he ended the innings on 99*. Kings XI Punjab were 173 for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs.





21:38 hrs IST Virat miss! An easy catch for Virat Kohli and he fluffed his lines! Chris Gayle slammed it straight to the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper at long-off but he was unable to complete it cleanly! KXIP 156/4





21:32 hrs IST Mandeep takes charge Mandeep Singh is taking charge on the other side of the field as he slammed Navdeep Saini for a boundary. However, Chris Gayle needs to regain the strike if Kings XI Punjab want to finish around 180. KXIP 144/4





21:24 hrs IST Massive six for Gayle Chris Gayle was waiting for the quick bowlers and he has started his onslaught! After playing cautiously against the spinners, Gayle went after Mohammed Siraj and smoked it over mid wicket! KXIP 136/4





21:15 hrs IST Phase comparison KXIP have been dealing in boundaries KXIP in the first 6 overs were 60/0 at 10.00 RPO This included 8 fours and 3 sixes – SR on boundary balls: 545.45 Strike rate of non-boundary balls: 48.00 In the next 6 overs, KXIP scored 42 runs at a rate of 7.00 RPO. Out of the 42 runs, 20 were in boundaries. SR on boundary balls: 500.00 22 runs came in 32 balls. SR on non-boundary balls: 68.75.





21:10 hrs IST Curran departs Two quick wickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore as Moeen Ali took the wicket of compatriot Sam Curran. The youngster went for a reverse sweep but was trapped LBW. Kings XI Punjab 114 for the loss of 4 wickets.





21:03 hrs IST Sarfaraz out Sarfaraz Khan has perfected his version of the Dil Scoop this season and he uses it perfectly against Mohammed Siraj. But, he ended up giving an easy catch to Parthiv Patel and Kings XI Punjab are 110 for the loss of 3 wickets.





20:58 hrs IST Chris Gayle cautious The fall of wickets has played its role in mellowing down Chris Gayle as he is no longer going for both shots and along with Sarfaraz Khan, he is looking to stitch together a good partnership. KXIP 102/2





20:50 hrs IST Stat Attack: Mayank Agarwal Mayank Agarwal’s struggles against RCB: He has just one 30+ score vs RCB in IPL. This was the first time Chahal dismissed Agarwal.





20:47 hrs IST Chahal strikes again What a delivery! The ball from Yuzvendra Chahal turned sharply and ended up disturbing the off-stump of Mayank Agarwal. KXIP have lost two wickets in quick succession and they are 86/2 in 8.5 overs.





20:44 hrs IST 50 for Chris Gayle Fifty for Chris Gayle and it has been a special innings from the Universe Boss. Chris Gayle’s fifty: 79th T20 fifty 27th IPL fifty 3rd this season 1st against RCB in 4 innings.





20:41 hrs IST Stat Attack: Yuzvendra Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal breaks a 66 run stand for the first wicket: This was the 3rd fifty+ partnership for KXIP for the first wicket this season. 2nd highest opening wicket stand for KXIP this season.





20:35 hrs IST KL Rahul departs KL Rahul welcomed Yuzvendra Chahal with a huge six over long off but the very next ball, he tried the shot once again and he was beaten by the flight. Parthiv Patel collected the ball well and was able to complete the stumping. KXIP 66/1





20:31 hrs IST Gayle on the offensive 6,4,6,0,6,4 - 24 runs in the over from Mohammed Siraj and Chris Gayle is looking in prime form at the moment. There were shots played towards every possible angle and this was brilliant batting by the Universe Boss. KXIP 60/0





20:26 hrs IST Half chance for AB KL Rahul drove the ball well and it looked like a diving AB De Villiers will be able to complete the catch. But he failed to catch it properly and it took a good effort from Mohammed Siraj to stop the boundary. KXIP 40/0





20:20 hrs IST Rahul joins the party KL Rahul joins the party as he flicks the ball off his legs to score a boundary and then followed it up with another one through long on. This is great stuff by the openers as Kings XI Punjab are 34/0 in 4.2 overs.





20:12 hrs IST Four and six! A boundary through the mid-wicket followed by a huge six straight down the ground! Chris Gayle has started this match well and he is taking Navneet Saini to task. KXIP 19/0





20:07 hrs IST What a miss! Umesh Yadav’s delivery crashed straight into Chris Gayle’s pads and a huge appeal was turned down by the umpire. However, the DRS showed that the ball was crashing into the leg stump! Huge miss from Royal Challengers Bangalore while Kings XI Punjab are 2/0





20:02 hrs IST Rahul, Gayle open Chris Gayle and KL Rahul are opening the innings for Kings XI Punjab while for Royal Challengers Bangalore, the first over will be bowled by Umesh Yadav. Can Gayle start the innings with a bang? Let’s wait and watch!





19:47 hrs IST RCB Playing XI Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj





19:43 hrs IST Pre-Match Nuggets 1: Wickets U. Yadav needs to become the leading wicket taker vs KXIP. U Yadav and S Narine have 26 wickets each against KXIP. 23: Runs required by KL Rahul to become the 6th batsman to score 1000 runs for KXIP in the IPL. 4: 4 out of the last 5 KXIP hundreds have come in a losing cause. 147: The highest partnership against KXIP was by RCB. 147 runs by Gayle and Kohli in 2016 at Bengaluru 2: Number of KXIP batsmen that have scored a century against RCB, no team has more centurions against RCB in the IPL. 106: Adam Gilchrist at Dharamsala in 2011 101*: David Miller at Mohali in 2013 181.60: David Miller’s Strike rate of 181.60 is the best by a player vs RCB 206: The highest partnership against RCB was by KXIP at Dharamsala in 2011 Players involved in the partnership were Adam Gilchrist and Shaun Marsh. 7: Kings XI Punjab are currently on a 7-match winning streak at Mohali Last time they lost against a current IPL team was in 2017 vs SRH 66.66%: Percentage of matches won by the chasing side when KXIP play RCB at Mohali (4/6)





18:41 hrs IST KXIP Playing XI Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran(w), Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin





18:34 hrs IST RCB opt to field Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and they will be fielding first against Kings XI Punjab. This will be an important match for both the teams as KXIP look to bounce back while RCB eye their first win.





18:25 hrs IST Dew Factor With first-innings totals of 176, 166 and 150 in the three games held at this venue, it is clear that scoring runs is not that easy when it comes to Mohali. However, the advantage for the bowlers is also nullified by the dew factor that has become a regular at this venue.





18:17 hrs IST Player Battle: Parthiv vs Tye Parthiv Patel has done reasonably well while opening the innings for RCB this season. Although he hasn’t score a big innings yet, Parthiv has managed to provide starts to the team. Against KXIP, he will have to deal with the pace of Andrew Tye upfront. So far, Parthiv holds a good record against Tye as he has slammed him for 25 runs of 16 deliveries and hasn’t been dismissed even once.





18:13 hrs IST Player Battle: De Villiers vs Ashwin Middle-order batsman AB de Villiers has been hot and cold in the tournament thus far and will have to up his game against KXIP if he is to score runs against his nemesis Ravichandran Ashwin. The spinner has dismissed de Villiers twice before in the IPL and has given just 45 runs off 39 deliveries against him.





18:08 hrs IST Player Battle: Kohli vs Shami Despite the team not able to win a single match so far, Virat Kohli’s personal form has been good and he has been among the runs for the bottom-placed side. Against Punjab, he will have to deal with the pace of India teammate Mohammed Shami, who has caused him problems in the past. Shami has dismissed Kohli once in the IPL before and off 15 deliveries, Kohli has scored just 19 runs against him.





18:04 hrs IST Player Battle: Rahul vs Chahal Like Gayle, opener KL Rahul too has been in sensational form for KXIP and he is one of the leading run-getters in the league. Rahul will pose a big threat to RCB’s ambition of winning the match and the visitors will hope their premier spinner can get rid of him early in the innings. Rahul has scored 29 runs of 19 deliveries against Yuzvendra Chahal in the past but hasn’t been dismissed by him yet in the IPL.





18:51 hrs IST Player Battle: Gayle vs Umesh Windies hard-hitter Chris Gayle is enjoying a rich vein of form and has been taking the attack to every bowling line-up that has come his way. Against Bangalore, he will come up against Umesh Yadav and things could go tricky for the veteran southpaw. Gayle has managed to score 37 off 37 Umesh deliveries in the past but more importantly, the India pacer has dismissed him three times.





18:47 hrs IST Form of KXIP bowlers The pace-spin duo of Mohammad Shami and Ashwin has been KXIP’s best bowlers and they would look to put another good show. Among others, Ankit Rajpoot, Sam Curran, Hardus Viljoen, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Andrew Tye would also look to provide depth to the Kings XI bowling.





18:40 hrs IST Punjab’s good batting form Punjab failed to defend 197 against Mumbai Indians in their last match with Kieron Pollard’s knock of 31-ball 83 blowing them away. Despite the loss, KXIP’s batting has done well with opener K L Rahul, who scored unbeaten century against Mumbai, and Chris Gayle looking in devastating form. Kings XI also has the likes of David Miller and Mandeep Singh and the side will look forward to some big knocks from them as well.





18:30 hrs IST RCB’s inconsistent batting RCB’s batting too has looked equally inconsistent. In their first match against Chennai , RCB were bowled out for a paltry 70 in 17.1 overs after their top-order crumbled against Harbhajan and Tahir. In their last match against Delhi, barring Kohli’s 33-ball 41 and Moeen Ali’s 18-ball 32 cameo, RCB’s ordinary batting display took the side to a modest 149/8, a target which was easily achieved by DC.





18:20 hrs IST Bangalore’s poor show with ball The RCB bowlers had allowed Hyderabad to post a mammoth 232 with centuries from Bairstow and Warner before they were skittled out for 113 to lose the match by a massive 118 runs. Against Kolkata, despite de Villiers and Kohli scoring 63 and 84 respectively, RCB bowlers failed to defend 205 with KKR riding on Russell’s explosive knock of 13-ball 48 to romp home. Yuzvendra Chahal has been their top bowler with nine wickets but rest of the bowling line-up conceded far too many runs.





18:10 hrs IST RCB’s all-round woes Kohli, who was recently named the Leading Cricketer of the year for the third successive time by Wisden Almanack, will hope that fortunes finally knock at the doors of RCB as they need to win all their next eight matches to salvage any hope of making it to the play-off. RCB have been inconsistent with both their bowling and batting faltering in many occasions.



