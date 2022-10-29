'Kya karein bowlers? Batsmen ke balley gaayab kar lein?': Ex-Pakistan captain furious at Babar's 'foolish' statement

Since Pakistan faced a shock defeat to Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup on Thursday, the fans and former cricketers have been immensely critical of the side. The Babar Azam-led side had already lost against India in its opening game of the World Cup, and failed to chase down a 130-run target against Zimbabwe in its second match of the tournament. Moreover, Babar Azam's statement in the post-match presentation didn't sit well with a number of former cricketers, including ex-captain Salman Butt.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former Pakistan skipper, in his YouTube video, lashed out at Babar after the captain seemingly indicated that Zimbabwe had scored 10 more runs than expected on the wicket.

Also read: 'Ramiz Raja should resign immediately; Babar is top batter but what's his contribution?': Ex-PAK cricketer's fiery rant

Reacting to the comment, Butt said, “Kal se, I haven't thought beyond the statement jo hamaare kaptaan ne, hamaare best player ne, duniya ke top player ne baat ki thi, ki 10 run zyada the. Yaar 130 me bhi 10 zyada the? Ye kya statement hai? 130 bhi bada lag raha hai score? (I couldn't move on from the statement from our captain, our best player yesterday. He said that they scored 10 runs more. Are you saying that even in 130 runs, they scored 10 extra? What was this statement?),” Butt asked furiously.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In fact, Butt didn't even mince his words on his video caption. As the session also included Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz, the video was titled, “Salman and Wahab on Babar's ‘Foolish’ Statement | Zimbabwe Loss.”

Butt went on to take a dig at Babar over the statement. “Kya kare bowler? Doosri team ke balley gaayab kar lein? Kya karein? Kaise zyada tha score. Ye baat unhone presentation me kahi hai. (What can the bowler do? Do they start hiding opposition players' bats? How was this score big? He said this in presentation!),” Butt further stated.

The opening duo of Babar (4) and Mohammad Rizwan (14) had failed to step up in the run-chase against Zimbabwe and no batter barring Shan Masood (44) could make a mark, as Pakistan fell short by a run. The loss – again – exposed Pakistan's middle-order weakness, that has been one of the primary concerns among many of the side's former cricketers in the lead-up to the tournament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pakistan will return to action on Sunday later this week when the side takes on Netherlands in Perth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON