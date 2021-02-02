Langer says reports of player discontent a 'wake-up call'
Australia's national cricket coach Justin Langer said media reports that his coaching style had caused discontent in the dressing room will serve as a "wake-up call".
The Sydney Morning Herald reported last week that Langer's style had worn thin with players, with an unnamed source saying senior members of the squad were frustrated by the atmosphere among the group.
"I'm not going to ignore this ... absolutely, it's a wake-up call," Langer, whose team were beaten 2-1 by India in their Test series last month, told ESPNcricinfo.
"Whenever I finish this coaching career I hope I'm still calling myself a novice ... I'll see this criticism as a great gift in a few weeks or months.
"My greatest mentors in life are the people who told me the truth and were toughest on me ... I've always needed that honest feedback. I might not enjoy it at the time, but it's so, so valuable."
Langer said on the Cricket Et Cetera podcast that he hoped his players would talk to him about issues.
"Do I get grumpy sometimes? Yeah ... I'm not perfect, that's for sure, but I'm pretty good at some of the things I do... I would rather they came straight to me, that's the Australian way... let's talk through it and work things out."This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG: Kohli one ton away from surpassing Ponting to create world record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is he comfortable?: Saba Karim explains how selectors can ease pressure on Kohli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy is for you, thank you Amma': Murugan Ashwin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG: Shastri addresses team as Kohli & co. begin nets session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘3-0 to India or maybe 3-1’: Gambhir predicts outcome of Test series vs England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Merv Hughes inducted into Australia's Hall of Fame
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Will pick him over Bess': Panesar names spinner India 'would not like to face'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Root backs his team for becoming 'more consistent' away from home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘That’s what we’ll be aiming to do’: Root reveals England’s game plan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Immense talent': Pathan backs 'unique' Kuldeep to play Tests against England
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BBL: Crowd capacity increased to 75 pc for final at SCG
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Langer says reports of player discontent a 'wake-up call'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dominic Cork picks India batsman to be 'brightest star of the series'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Panesar to negative line: Jack Leach sees lessons in a past India show
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox