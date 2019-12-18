e-paper
Home / Cricket / Langeveldt quits as B’desh bowling coach, accepts SA role

Langeveldt quits as B’desh bowling coach, accepts SA role

Bangladesh appointed Langeveldt as the fast bowling coach in July replacing West Indian Courtney Walsh following the ICC World Cup in England..

cricket Updated: Dec 18, 2019 10:46 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Dhaka
Bangladesh cricket team captain Mominul Haque, head coach Russell Domingo and bowling coach Charl Langeveldt.
Bangladesh cricket team captain Mominul Haque, head coach Russell Domingo and bowling coach Charl Langeveldt.(PTI)
         

Charl Langeveldt is all set to work with the South Africa men’s team after his resignation as the fast bowling coach of Bangladesh was accepted by the country’s cricket board.

Akram Khan, the cricket operations committee chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), has confirmed that the board has accepted Langeveldt’s resignation after he emailed the board explaining that he has an offer from Cricket South Africa.

“Langeveldt said he has offer to work in South Africa’s senior side, which is why he requested the BCB to let him go,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Akram as telling Bengali daily Prothom Alo on Tuesday. “We have decided to release him.”

Bangladesh appointed Langeveldt as the fast bowling coach in July replacing West Indian Courtney Walsh following the ICC World Cup in England.

With Cricket South Africa making a huge overhaul in their coaching set-up in recent times that included the appointment of Mark Boucher as South Africa’s men’s team coach, this move comes as another step in the process.

Bangladesh will tour Pakistan next month and so the BCB has exactly a month to replace Langeveldt.

