Lanka Premier League, B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis
LPL: Last season’s champions B-Love Kandy will take on Colombo Strikers in their second match of the 2024 Lanka Premier League in Pallekele on Tuesday.
In the 2023 edition, the Colombo Strikers had beaten B-Love Kandy twice and going into the match on Tuesday in a new season of the Lanka Premier League, the Strikers will have the bragging rights. For more on the 2024 Lanka Premier League's exciting Match 3 clash, tune in to our video.
The last season’s champions B-Love Kandy will take on Colombo Strikers in their second match of the 2024 Lanka Premier League in Pallekele on Tuesday. In a new season it would be interesting to follow the contest between the two teams and how they fare in the tournament.
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR B-LOVE KANDY AND COLOMBO STRIKERS
B-LOVE KANDY likely XI
Batters – Ashen Bandara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Agha Salman
All-Rounders – Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews
Wicketkeeper –Dinesh Chandimal
Bowlers - Dushmantha Chameera, Mohammad Hasnain, Kasun Rajitha
COLOMBO STRIKERS likely XI
Batters - Glenn Phillips, Shehan Fernando
All-rounders – Dunith Wellalage, Thisara Perera, Shadab Khan, Angelo Perera
Wicketkeeper - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sadeera Samarawickrama
Bowlers – Taskin Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando
Statistical Performance (B-Love Kandy)
1. Dinesh Chandimal
Dinesh Chandimal will be key for B-Love Kandy as the experienced batter has scored 1069 runs in four seasons of Lanka Premier League at a strike rate of 132.46, which includes five fifties.
DINESH CHANDIMAL IN LPL
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50s/100s
|38
|1069
|34.48
|132.46
|5/0
Apart from his success in T20Is, Wanindu Hasaranga has had success in LPL too with 57 wickets in 40 innings. He is the highest wicket-taker in LPL.
WANINDU HASARANGA IN LPL
|Innings
|Wickets
|Strike Rate
|Economy Rate
|Average
|40
|57
|15.15
|5.96
|15.07
Players Who Can Make a Difference (B-Love Kandy)
1. Kasun Rajitha
Kasun Rajitha is one of the top five wicket-takers in the LPL. In 23 innings, Rajitha has picked 30 wickets at an average of 18.43 and strike rate of 14.83.
2. Ashen Bandara
Ashen Bandara would be a key batter for B-Love Kandy as he has scored runs in the LPL. He has scored 380 runs in 17 innings at an average of 29.23.
Statistical Performance (Colombo Strikers)
1. Sadeera Samarawickrama
Sadeera Samarawickrama has played 21 innings in LPL, scoring 531 runs at an average of 33.18 and a strike rate of 125.23, with two fifties to his name.
SADEERA SAMARAWICKRAMA IN LPL
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|50s/100s
|21
|531
|33.18
|125.23
|2/0
2. Matheesha Pathirana
Matheesha Pathirana, in his eight LPL innings, has taken 12 wickets with a strike rate of 13.75, an economy rate of 8.76, and an average of 20.08. Pathirana is coming off a great IPL season.
MATHEESHA PATHIRANA IN LPL
|Innings
|Wickets
|Strike Rate
|Economy Rate
|Average
|8
|12
|13.75
|8.76
|20.08
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Colombo Strikers)
1. Binura Fernando
Binura Fernando is a hot pick for Colombo Strikers, having taken 28 wickets in 20 LPL innings at an average of 19.00 and a strike rate of 15.50, including one 4-wicket haul.
2. Rahmanullah Gurbaz
The highest run-scorer in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is in good touch and Colombo Strikers would want him to fire opening the innings.
TEAM HEAD TO HEAD RECORD
B-Love Kandy and Colombo Strikers have played twice against each other and that to in the 2023 season of the Lanka Premier League.
B-LOVE KANDY v COLOMBO STRIKERS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD (LPL)
|Matches
|Kandy Won
|Colombo Won
|No Results
|LPL
|2
|0
|2
|0
Venue and Pitch
The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium generally offers a balanced pitch that favours both batters and bowlers. The average score for T20 matches at this venue is around 161. The venue has hosted 17 matches in two seasons, of which teams winning the toss have opted to field first 10 times.
Match Prediction
The Colombo Strikers start as favourites with an 80% win probability against B-Love Kandy, who have a 20% chance of winning.
Fantasy XI:
Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal
Batters: Ashen Bandara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Glenn Phillips
Allrounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera
Bowlers: Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Agha Salman
BOWLER – Binura Fernando
ALL-ROUNDER – Angelo Mathews
