Lanka Premier League, B-Love Kandy vs Colombo Strikers: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis

In the 2023 edition, the Colombo Strikers had beaten B-Love Kandy twice and going into the match on Tuesday in a new season of the Lanka Premier League, the Strikers will have the bragging rights. For more on the 2024 Lanka Premier League's exciting Match 3 clash, tune in to our video. Wanindu Hasaranga is the highest wicket-taker in LPL.(AFP)

The last season’s champions B-Love Kandy will take on Colombo Strikers in their second match of the 2024 Lanka Premier League in Pallekele on Tuesday. In a new season it would be interesting to follow the contest between the two teams and how they fare in the tournament.

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR B-LOVE KANDY AND COLOMBO STRIKERS

B-LOVE KANDY likely XI

Batters – Ashen Bandara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Agha Salman

All-Rounders – Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews

Wicketkeeper –Dinesh Chandimal

Bowlers - Dushmantha Chameera, Mohammad Hasnain, Kasun Rajitha

COLOMBO STRIKERS likely XI

Batters - Glenn Phillips, Shehan Fernando

All-rounders – Dunith Wellalage, Thisara Perera, Shadab Khan, Angelo Perera

Wicketkeeper - Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Bowlers – Taskin Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando

Statistical Performance (B-Love Kandy)

1. Dinesh Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal will be key for B-Love Kandy as the experienced batter has scored 1069 runs in four seasons of Lanka Premier League at a strike rate of 132.46, which includes five fifties.

DINESH CHANDIMAL IN LPL

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 38 1069 34.48 132.46 5/0

2. Wanindu Hasaranga

Apart from his success in T20Is, Wanindu Hasaranga has had success in LPL too with 57 wickets in 40 innings. He is the highest wicket-taker in LPL.

WANINDU HASARANGA IN LPL

Innings Wickets Strike Rate Economy Rate Average 40 57 15.15 5.96 15.07

Players Who Can Make a Difference (B-Love Kandy)

1. Kasun Rajitha

Kasun Rajitha is one of the top five wicket-takers in the LPL. In 23 innings, Rajitha has picked 30 wickets at an average of 18.43 and strike rate of 14.83.

2. Ashen Bandara

Ashen Bandara would be a key batter for B-Love Kandy as he has scored runs in the LPL. He has scored 380 runs in 17 innings at an average of 29.23.

Statistical Performance (Colombo Strikers)

1. Sadeera Samarawickrama

Sadeera Samarawickrama has played 21 innings in LPL, scoring 531 runs at an average of 33.18 and a strike rate of 125.23, with two fifties to his name.

SADEERA SAMARAWICKRAMA IN LPL

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 21 531 33.18 125.23 2/0

2. Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana, in his eight LPL innings, has taken 12 wickets with a strike rate of 13.75, an economy rate of 8.76, and an average of 20.08. Pathirana is coming off a great IPL season.

MATHEESHA PATHIRANA IN LPL

Innings Wickets Strike Rate Economy Rate Average 8 12 13.75 8.76 20.08

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Colombo Strikers)

1. Binura Fernando

Binura Fernando is a hot pick for Colombo Strikers, having taken 28 wickets in 20 LPL innings at an average of 19.00 and a strike rate of 15.50, including one 4-wicket haul.

2. Rahmanullah Gurbaz

The highest run-scorer in the 2024 T20 World Cup, Rahmanullah Gurbaz is in good touch and Colombo Strikers would want him to fire opening the innings.

TEAM HEAD TO HEAD RECORD

B-Love Kandy and Colombo Strikers have played twice against each other and that to in the 2023 season of the Lanka Premier League.

B-LOVE KANDY v COLOMBO STRIKERS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD (LPL)

Matches Kandy Won Colombo Won No Results LPL 2 0 2 0

Venue and Pitch

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium generally offers a balanced pitch that favours both batters and bowlers. The average score for T20 matches at this venue is around 161. The venue has hosted 17 matches in two seasons, of which teams winning the toss have opted to field first 10 times.

Match Prediction

The Colombo Strikers start as favourites with an 80% win probability against B-Love Kandy, who have a 20% chance of winning.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal

Batters: Ashen Bandara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Glenn Phillips

Allrounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera

Bowlers: Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Agha Salman

BOWLER – Binura Fernando

ALL-ROUNDER – Angelo Mathews