Lanka Premier League, B-Love Kandy vs Dambulla Aura: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis

The last season's finalists B-Love Kandy and Dambulla Aura will clash in the opener of the Lanka Premier League 2024 in Pallekele on Monday. In the 2023 LPL final, B-Love Kandy beat Dambulla Aura by 5 wickets. It is time for Dambulla Aura to set the record set. B-Love Kandy face Dambulla Aura in the LPL opener.

Both teams have experienced and T20 specialists in their lineup as Kandy and Dambulla look to renew their rivalry in a new season.

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR B-LOVE KANDY and DAMBULLA AURA

B-LOVE KANDY likely XI

Batters – Dimuth Karunaratne

All-Rounders – Dasun Shanaka, Agha Salman, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Mayers, Kamindu Mendis

Wicketkeeper – Andre Fletcher, Dinesh Chandimal

Bowlers - Dushmantha Chameera, Mohammad Hasnain, Kasun Rajitha

DAMBULLA AURA likely XI

Batters - Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Nuwanidu Fernando

All-rounders - Danushka Gunathilaka, Asela Gunaratne, Iftikhar Ahmed

Wicketkeeper - Lahiru Udara

Bowlers - Akila Dananjaya, Mustafizur Rahman, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara

Statistical Performance (B-LOVE KANDY)

1. Dinesh Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal will be key for B-Love Kandy as the experienced batter has scored 1069 runs in four seasons of Lanka Premier League at a strike rate of 132.46, which includes five fifties.

DINESH CHANDIMAL IN LPL

INNINGS RUNS AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 50s/100s 38 1069 34.48 132.46 5/0

2. Kasun Rajitha

Kasun Rajitha is one of the top five wicket-takers in the LPL. In 23 innings, Rajitha has picked 30 wickets at an average of 18.43 and strike rate of 14.83.

KASUN RAJITHA in LPL

INNINGS WICKETS STRIKE RATE ECONOMY AVERAGE 23 30 14.83 7.45 18.43

Players Who Can Make a Difference (B-LOVE KANDY)

1. Wanindu Hasaranga

Apart from his success in T20Is, Wanindu Hasaranga has had success in LPL too with 57 wickets in 40 innings. He is the highest wicket-taker in LPL.

2. Dimuth Karunaratne

A veteran of Sri Lanka cricket, Dimuth Karunaratne will have key role to play in B-Love Kandy's batting top order. His experience and solid batting technique will be handy.

Statistical Performance (Dambulla Aura)

1. Nawanidu Fernando

Nawanidu Fernando has featured in three LPL seasons and in 19 innings he has scored 404 runs, which includes three fifties. Fernando, in LPL, has an average of 23.76 and strike rate of 118.12.

NUWANIDU FERNANDO IN LPL

INNINGS RUNS AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 50s/100s 19 404 23.76 118.12 3/0

2. Nuwan Pradeep

Nuwan Pradeep of Dambulla Aura is the second leading wicket-taker in LPL. he has picked 43 wickets in 29 innings at an average of 21.65 and strike rate of 13.88.

NUWAN PRADEEP IN LPL

INNINGS WICKETS STRIKE RATE ECONOMY RATE AVERAGE 29 43 13.88 9.35 21.65

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Dambulla Aura)

1. Nuwan Thushara

Nuwan Thushara is the third highest wicket-taker in the Lanka Premier League with 41 wickets, and would be a hot pick for Dambulla Aura.

2. Ibrahim Zadran

Coming off a brilliant campaign in the T20 World Cup for Afghanistan, Dambulla Aura would expect Ibrahim Zadran to give them a fluent starts in the Powerplay overs.

Team Head to Head

In the Lanka Premier League, B-Love Kandy and Dambulla Aura have played nine matches against each other, of which Kandy have won five and Dambulla four.

B-LOVE KANDY v DAMBULLA AURA - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD (LPL)

MATCHES KANDY WON DAMBULLA WON NO RESULT

LPL 9 5 4 0

Venue and Pitch

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium generally offers a balanced pitch that favours both batters and bowlers. The average score for T20 matches at this venue is around 161. The venue has hosted 17 matches in two seasons, of which teams winning the toss have opted to field first 10 times.

Match Prediction

There is not much of a difference in head to head record. But Dambulla Aura will have the edge because of the intent they would have to avenge last season's final defeat against B-Love Kandy. Dambulla Aura will have 60% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Chandimal

Batters: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nuwanidu Fernando, Ibrahim Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai

Allrounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka, Kyle Mayers

Bowlers: Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Santhush Gunathilake

BOWLER – Mustafizur Rahman

ALL-ROUNDER – Agha Salman