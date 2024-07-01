Lanka Premier League, Jaffna Kings vs Galle Titans: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, toss and venue analysis

Jaffna Kings and Galle Titans have met twice in two back-to-back finals (2020, 2021) and each time the Titans have finished on the losing side. In 2022 too the Kings were the winners of the Lanka Premier League. Definitely there is a bit of rivalry between the two teams and who would come on top in the Tuesday clash? Jaffna Kings' Avishka Fernando plays a shot during the Lanka Premier League(AFP)

Jaffna Kings and Galle Titans will meet in match 2 of the 2024 Lanka Premier League on Tuesday. The Jaffna outfit have been the dominant team in the tournament's history with three trophies under their belt.

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR JAFFNA KINGS AND GALLE TITANS

JAFFNA KINGS likely XI

Batters – Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Alex Ross, Rilee Rossouw

All-Rounders – Fabian Allen, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Mendis

Bowlers - Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Jason Behrendorff, Asitha Fernando

GALLE TITANS likely XI

Batters - Alex Hales, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kavindu Nadeeshan

All-rounders - Sean Williams, Dwaine Pretorius, Isuru Udana, Dhananjaya Lakshan

Wicketkeeper - Niroshan Dickwella

Bowlers - Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Zahoor Khan

Statistical Performance (Jaffna Kings)

1. Avishka Fernando

Avishka Fernando will be key for Jaffna Kings as the experienced batter has scored 1170 runs in four seasons of Lanka Premier League at a strike rate of 133.71, which includes nine fifties and one hundred.

AVISHKA FERNANDO IN LPL

INNINGS RUNS AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 50s/100s 38 1170 34.41 133.71 9/1

2. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth has been a consistent performer in the LPL. In 18 innings, he has picked up 22 wickets at an average of 19.36 and an economy rate of 6.98.

VIJAYKANTH VIYASKANTH in LPL

INNINGS WICKETS STRIKE RATE ECONOMY RATE AVERAGE 18 22 16.63 6.98 19.36

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Jaffna Kings)

1. Kusal Mendis

Top of the order, Kusal Mendis will hold key for Jaffna Kings. In 36 innings in the Lanka Premier League, he has scored 1066 runs at an average of 31.35 and a strike rate of 132.91, including eight fifties.

2. Pathum Nissanka

Another batter with international repute and success in the Lanka Premier League. Pathum Nissanka has scored 478 runs in 21 matches with an average of 22.76 which includes three fifties.

Statistical Performance (Galle Titans)

1. Isuru Udana

Isuru Udana has been an all-round asset for Galle Titans in the LPL. In 21 innings, he has scored 210 runs at a strike rate of 128.04, although he is yet to score a fifty.

ISURU UDANA IN LPL

INNINGS RUNS AVERAGE STRIKE RATE 50s/100s 21 210 16.15 128.04 0

2. Maheesh Theekshana

Maheesh Theekshana is a crucial bowler for Galle Titans. In 28 innings, he has taken 33 wickets at an average of 22.51 and an economy rate of 6.75.

MAHEESH THEEKSHANA IN LPL

INNINGS WICKETS STRIKE RATE ECONOMY RATE AVERAGE 28 33 20.00 6.75 22.51

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Galle Titans)

1. Niroshan Dickwella

Niroshan Dickwella will be one of the key players for Galle Titans. In 31 innings in the Lanka Premier League, he has scored 643 runs at a strike rate of 147.13, including five fifties.

2. Alex Hales

The English batter has a rich experience in the T20 format as Galle Titans would expect Alex Hales to get going in the Powerplay. Hales is a big-hitting batter and on his day he has the ability to take the game away from the opposition.

Team Head to Head

In the Lanka Premier League, Jaffna Kings and Galle Titans have played 11 matches against each other, of which Jaffna Kings have won seven and Galle Titans have won four.

JAFFNA KINGS v GALLE TITANS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD (LPL)

MATCHES JAFFNA WON GALLE WON NO RESULT

LPL 11 7 4 0

Venue and Pitch

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium generally offers a balanced pitch that favours both batters and bowlers. The average score for T20 matches at this venue is around 161. The venue has hosted 17 matches in two seasons, of which teams winning the toss have opted to field first 10 times.

Match Prediction

Jaffna Kings start as favourites against Galle Titans. With a better head-to-head record and a strong squad, Jaffna Kings have a 70% chance of winning the match, while Galle Titans have a 30% chance.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Alex Hales, Rilee Rossouw

Allrounders: Fabian Allen, Charith Asalanka, Isuru Udana

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Alex Ross

BOWLER – Lahiru Kumara

ALL-ROUNDER – Dhananjaya de Silva