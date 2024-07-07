Lanka Premier League, Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue
Kandy Falcons will clash with Jaffna Kings in Match 11 of the 2024 Lanka Premier League in Dambulla on the 9th of July.
Kandy Falcons will clash with Jaffna Kings in Match 11 of the 2024 Lanka Premier League in Dambulla on the 9th of July. Kandy have played two matches so far in the tournament with one win and one defeat. Jaffna has been victorious in two of the three matches so far.
DISCLAIMER: ALL STATS UPDATED TILL END OF MATCH 6 OF 2024 LPL
LAST 5 MATCHES
KANDY FALCONS: WLLWL
JAFFNA KINGS: LLLWW
THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR KANDY & JAFFNA
KANDY FALCONS likely XI
Batters – Kamindu Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Agha Salman
All-Rounders – Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Ramesh Mendis
Wicketkeeper –Dinesh Chandimal
Bowlers - Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Mohammad Hasnain
JAFFNA KINGS likely XI
Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Alex Ross, Charith Asalanka, Rilee Rossouw
Allrounders: Fabian Allen, Azmatullah Omarzai
Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis
Bowlers: Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan
Statistical Performance (Kandy)
1. Dinesh Chandimal
Dinesh Chandimal will be key for Kandy as the experienced batter has scored 1172 runs in 40 innings of the Lanka Premier League at a strike rate of 134.2 which includes six fifties.
DINESH CHANDIMAL IN LPL
INNINGS - 40
RUNS - 1172
AVERAGE - 35.51
STRIKE RATE - 134.24
50s/100s – 6/0
2. Wanindu Hasaranga
Wanindu Hasaranga is a world class leg spinner who has tasted success both in international cricket and in the IPL. His googlies are deadly and deceptive.
WANINDU HASARANGA IN LPL
INNINGS - 42
WICKETS - 59
STRIKE RATE - 15.4
ECONOMY RATE - 6.05
AVERAGE - 15.61
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Kandy)
1. Kasun Rajitha
Kasun Rajitha is amongst the top five wicket-takers in the LPL. In 24 innings, Rajitha has picked 32 wickets at an average of 19.03 and strike rate of 14.4.
2. Dasun Shanaka
Dasun Shanaka has a T20 SR of 140.8 and has the ability to clear the ropes at will in the death overs. His SR in the death overs in T20s is 174.3.
Statistical Performance (Jaffna)
1. Avishka Fernando
Avishka Fernando has been a standout batsman in the Lanka Premier League. In 41 innings, he has amassed 1323 runs with an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 136.37. He has scored 11 fifties and one century in the tournament.
AVISHKA FERNANDO IN LPL
INNINGS - 41
RUNS - 1323
AVERAGE - 35.75
STRIKE RATE - 136.37
50s/100s – 11/1
2. Kusal Mendis
Kusal Mendis has scored 1106 runs in 39 LPL innings at an average of 29.9 and strike rate of 132.8 with 8 fifties and can be destructive at the top of the order.
KUSAL MENDIS IN LPL
INNINGS - 39
RUNS - 1106
AVERAGE - 29.9
STRIKE RATE - 132.8
50/100 - 8/0
Players Who Can Make a Difference (Jaffna)
1. Charith Asalanka
Charith Asalanka will be the playmaker for Jaffna in the middle order. In the Lanka Premier League, he has scored 671 runs in 34 innings.
2. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth is a talented leg spinner who has bagged 44 wickets in 40 T20s at a strike rate of 18.3 and economy of 7.09.
Team Head to Head
Kandy lead the head to head record since 2020 and have won 6 of the 10 encounters between the two teams.
KANDY v JAFFNA - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD (LAST 10 MATCHES)
MATCHES: 10
KANDY WON: 6
JAFFNA WON: 4
NO RESULT: 0
Venue and Pitch
The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium has hosted 8 T20 matches so far in which the captain winning the toss has elected to bat first and chase on four occasions each. The average score batting first in Dambulla is 176/7 while the average score chasing is 160/7 suggesting it is a good pitch for the batters.
MATCH PREDICTION
Jaffna start favourites due to their strong batting line-up. They have a 60% chance of winning the match.
Fantasy XI:
Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis (VC)
Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka
Allrounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Dasun Shanaka, Azmatullah Omarzai
Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
BACKUP PLAYERS:
BATTER – Agha Salman
BOWLER – Asitha Fernando
ALL-ROUNDER – Angelo Mathews
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Stay informed with the latest Cricket News, Jasprit Bumrah Retirement on cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, track team standings, and dive into player stats and rankings on the Crickit by HT website and app.