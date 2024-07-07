Kandy Falcons will clash with Jaffna Kings in Match 11 of the 2024 Lanka Premier League in Dambulla on the 9th of July. Kandy have played two matches so far in the tournament with one win and one defeat. Jaffna has been victorious in two of the three matches so far. Lanka Premier League, Kandy Falcons vs Jaffna Kings: Fantasy XI Prediction, teams, captain, vice-captain, toss and venue(AFP)

DISCLAIMER: ALL STATS UPDATED TILL END OF MATCH 6 OF 2024 LPL

LAST 5 MATCHES

KANDY FALCONS: WLLWL

JAFFNA KINGS: LLLWW

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR KANDY & JAFFNA

KANDY FALCONS likely XI

Batters – Kamindu Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Agha Salman

All-Rounders – Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Ramesh Mendis

Wicketkeeper –Dinesh Chandimal

Bowlers - Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Mohammad Hasnain

JAFFNA KINGS likely XI

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Alex Ross, Charith Asalanka, Rilee Rossouw

Allrounders: Fabian Allen, Azmatullah Omarzai

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Bowlers: Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan

Statistical Performance (Kandy)

1. Dinesh Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal will be key for Kandy as the experienced batter has scored 1172 runs in 40 innings of the Lanka Premier League at a strike rate of 134.2 which includes six fifties.

DINESH CHANDIMAL IN LPL

INNINGS - 40

RUNS - 1172

AVERAGE - 35.51

STRIKE RATE - 134.24

50s/100s – 6/0

2. Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga is a world class leg spinner who has tasted success both in international cricket and in the IPL. His googlies are deadly and deceptive.

WANINDU HASARANGA IN LPL

INNINGS - 42

WICKETS - 59

STRIKE RATE - 15.4

ECONOMY RATE - 6.05

AVERAGE - 15.61

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Kandy)

1. Kasun Rajitha

Kasun Rajitha is amongst the top five wicket-takers in the LPL. In 24 innings, Rajitha has picked 32 wickets at an average of 19.03 and strike rate of 14.4.

2. Dasun Shanaka

Dasun Shanaka has a T20 SR of 140.8 and has the ability to clear the ropes at will in the death overs. His SR in the death overs in T20s is 174.3.

Statistical Performance (Jaffna)

1. Avishka Fernando

Avishka Fernando has been a standout batsman in the Lanka Premier League. In 41 innings, he has amassed 1323 runs with an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 136.37. He has scored 11 fifties and one century in the tournament.

AVISHKA FERNANDO IN LPL

INNINGS - 41

RUNS - 1323

AVERAGE - 35.75

STRIKE RATE - 136.37

50s/100s – 11/1

2. Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis has scored 1106 runs in 39 LPL innings at an average of 29.9 and strike rate of 132.8 with 8 fifties and can be destructive at the top of the order.

KUSAL MENDIS IN LPL

INNINGS - 39

RUNS - 1106

AVERAGE - 29.9

STRIKE RATE - 132.8

50/100 - 8/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Jaffna)

1. Charith Asalanka

Charith Asalanka will be the playmaker for Jaffna in the middle order. In the Lanka Premier League, he has scored 671 runs in 34 innings.

2. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Vijayakanth Viyaskanth is a talented leg spinner who has bagged 44 wickets in 40 T20s at a strike rate of 18.3 and economy of 7.09.

Team Head to Head

Kandy lead the head to head record since 2020 and have won 6 of the 10 encounters between the two teams.

KANDY v JAFFNA - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD (LAST 10 MATCHES)

MATCHES: 10

KANDY WON: 6

JAFFNA WON: 4

NO RESULT: 0

Venue and Pitch

The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium has hosted 8 T20 matches so far in which the captain winning the toss has elected to bat first and chase on four occasions each. The average score batting first in Dambulla is 176/7 while the average score chasing is 160/7 suggesting it is a good pitch for the batters.

MATCH PREDICTION

Jaffna start favourites due to their strong batting line-up. They have a 60% chance of winning the match.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis (VC)

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka

Allrounders: Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Dasun Shanaka, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Agha Salman

BOWLER – Asitha Fernando

ALL-ROUNDER – Angelo Mathews