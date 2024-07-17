Lanka Premier League Qualifier 1, Galle Marvels vs Jaffna Kings: Fantasy XI Prediction, captain, toss and venue analysis

Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings finished the group stage of the 2024 Lanka Premier League as the top two teams with 10 points each. Both teams meet in Qualifier 1 in Colombo on Thursday. Galle and Jaffna have played brilliant cricket in this edition as there is nothing much a differentiator between the sides going into the match. However, Jaffna Kings have the batting prowess to blow away Galle. Sri Lanka spinner Maheesh Theekshana(Getty Images via AFP)

LAST 5 MATCHES

GALLE MARVELS: WLWTL

JAFFNA KINGS: WLWWL

THE LIKELY PLAYING XIs FOR GALLE MARVELS AND JAFFNA KINGS

GALLE MARVELS likely XI

Batters: Alex Hales, Sadisha Rajapaksha, Janith Liyanage

Allrounders: Sahan Arachchige, Isuru Udana, Dwaine Pretorius, Jeffrey Vandersay

Wicketkeeper: Niroshan Dickwella, Tim Seifert, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana

JAFFNA KINGS likely XI

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Rilee Rossouw, Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka

Allrounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Fabian Allen

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Bowlers: Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Pramod Madushan, Eshan Malinga, Jason Behrendorff

Statistical Performance (Galle Marvels)

Alex Hales

Alex Hales has played a crucial role in Galle Marvels campaign this season where the English batter has scored 284 runs in eight innings at a strike rate of 135.88, which includes two fifties.

ALEX HALES IN LPL 2024

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 8 284 40.57 135.88 2/0

2.Isuru Udana

Isuru Udana is one of the top five wicket-takers in the 2024 Lanka Premier League season, and in Qualifier 1, he would be expected to come good. In this edition of the LPL, Udana has picked 12 wickets in eight innings.

ISURU UDANA IN LPL 2024

INNINGS 8 WICKETS 12 STRIKE RATE 14.5 ECONOMY RATE 10.2 AVERAGE 14.5

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Galle Marvels)

1. Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert is in fabulous form in this season of the Lanka Premier League where he has scored 291 runs at a strike rate of 133.48, including a century and a half-century.

2. Maheesh Theekshana

In Qualifier 1, Maheesh Theekshana would be one of the key players for Galle Marvels because of his experience and variations in the T20 format. In eight matches this season, Theekshana has picked 10 wickets at an economy of 6.75.

Statistical Performance (Jaffna Kings)

1. Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka has been in top form for Jaffna Kings in the 2024 Lanka Premier League season where he is one of the leading run-scorers with 311 runs in eight innings including a century and two fifties.

PATHUM NISSANKA IN LPL 2024

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 8 311 38.87 161.13 2/1

2. Avishka Fernando

Nissanka and his Jaffna team-mate Avishka Fernando have had identical 2024 LPL. Fernando has also scored 311 runs in 8 innings at an average of 38.87.

AVISHKA FERNANDO IN LPL 2024

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate 50s/100s 8 311 38.87 166.31 4/0

Players Who Can Make a Difference (Jaffna Kings)

1. Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw would be another player Jaffna Kings would like to fire in Qualifier 1. Rossouw has had a great LPL 2024 so far where he has scored 236 runs at a strike rate of 165.03, including a century and fifty.

2. Charith Asalanka

Charith Asalanka has had a decent LPL 2024 so far but is yet to show his full potential. In this edition he has scored 162 runs at a strike rate of 165.30, which includes a fifty.

Team Head to Head

In head-to-head record in 10 matches between the two teams, Galle Marvels and Jaffna Kings have won five matches each.

GALLE MARVELS V JAFFNA KINGS - HEAD TO HEAD RECORD (LAST 10 MATCHES)

MATCHES GALLE WON JAFFNA WON NO RESULT

10 5 5 0

Venue and Pitch

The R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo has hosted 47 T20 Internationals where the toss win to match win percentage is 53.19 per cent. Premadasa Stadium will host the knockout games including the final of the 2024 LPL season. The average first innings score at this venue is 151 and the average second innings score is 128.

MATCH PREDICTION

There is nothing much to differentiate between the two teams looking at their performance in this season of LPL 2024. However, Jaffna Kings seem to have the slight edge and have 60% chance to win the match.

Fantasy XI:

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert

Batters: Alex Hales, Pathum Nissanka, Rilee Rossouw, Avishka Fernando

Allrounders: Isuru Udana, Fabian Allen, Jeffrey Vandersay

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Jason Behrendorff

BACKUP PLAYERS:

BATTER – Charith Asalanka

BOWLER – Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

ALL-ROUNDER – Dhananjaya de Silva