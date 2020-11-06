e-paper
Home / Cricket / Lanka Premier League rescheduled, all matches to be played in Hambantota

Lanka Premier League rescheduled, all matches to be played in Hambantota

The Lanka premier League will now be held from November 27 to December 17, 2020 and will only be played at the MRICS, Hambantota.

cricket Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 13:08 IST
Sri Lanka Cricket has announced that the Lanka Premier League has been rescheduled.
Sri Lanka Cricket has announced that the Lanka Premier League has been rescheduled.(Getty Images)
         

Sri Lanka Cricket has announced that the Lanka Premier League has been rescheduled. The tournament will now be held from November 27 to December 17, 2020 and will only be played at the MRICS, Hambantota.

The latest revision, both in the commencement date and the venue, was affected, following several rounds of meetings Sri Lanka Cricket had with the health ministry officials. Accordingly, the Government today gave its approval to go ahead with the tournament, subjected to strict and stringent health guidelines to adhere to during the tournament.

“Holding of the tournament in Hambantota and in one venue, enhances our plan of setting up and maintaining an effective Bio-Secure Bubble, and with the approval coming from the government, we are now confident of going ahead with the tournament,” said Ravin Wickramaratne, Vice President of Sri Lanka Cricket and the Tournament Director of the LPL.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have thanked Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President of Sri Lanka, Honorable (Mrs.) Pavithra Wanniarachchi, The Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine and Honorable Namal Rajapaksa, The Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs for extending their support towards holding the tournament.

Sri Lanka Cricket also wishes to thank Lieutenant General Shavendra De Silva, The Head of the Covid-19 Task Force, Major General (Dr.) Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Secretary, Ministry of Health and the Director General of Health Services, Dr. Asela Gunawardena for also extending their support towards holding the tournament.

“These are difficult times and the Sri Lankan Government and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) have come up with the best solution possible and I am thankful to all involved in these discussions in the last few days. It wasn’t easy, but I think this is the best decision keeping the well-being of Sri Lankan cricket and Sri Lankan people in mind,” said Anil Mohan, CEO of Dubai-based IPG, the promoters of LPL.

According to the latest plan, the revised new schedule of the tournament will be announced shortly.

