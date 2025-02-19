Lanning, Sutherland star in DC’s thrilling win

New Delhi: Meg Lanning and Annabel Sutherland ensured Delhi Capitals climbed to the second spot in the points table following a seven-wicket win in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) against UP Warriorz at the Kotambi Stadium on Wednesday as the Vadodara-leg came to a thrilling conclusion. Meg Lanning. (BCCI)

While Delhi Capitals have now won two out of three matches, a victory continues to elude UP Warriorz, who have played two games.

Shafali Verma provided a strong start with her 16-ball 26 but UPW skipper Deepti Sharma struck after the Powerplay. However, Lanning’s 69 off 49 stabilised the innings. Jemimah Rodrigues was dismissed for nought and although it looked like a straightforward chase, Warriorz were able to crawl back in.

Following Lanning’s dismissal with DC at 119/3, it was all-rounders Sutherland (41*) and Marizanne Kapp (29*) who rallied the side to chase down 167 off the penultimate delivery.

Earlier, Kiran Navgire provided just the start Warriorz needed as she smashed a fiery 24-ball half-century – the fastest by a UPW batter, eclipsing Grace Harris 25-ball fifty against Gujarat Giants in 2023, before succumbing to Sutherland in the next over.

Unable to capitalise on the headstart Navgire provided, Warriorz soon slumped from 66/0 to 82/4 in 9.4 overs. Shweta Sehrawat (37) and Grace Harris (12) added 36 runs for the fifth wicket.

But it was West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry’s 15-ball 33* on WPL debut that injected the much-needed impetus in the innings.

The Capitals’ bowlers fought back in the last three overs as they conceded a meagre 16 runs, confining UPW to 166/7. Sutherland was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/26 from her four overs.

Warriorz though were left to rue the runs they left out in the back end, but most of all, it will be the dropped catches and misfields late in the chase that will haunt them.