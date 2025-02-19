Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lanning, Sutherland star in DC’s thrilling win

BySamreen RazzaquiSamreen Razzaqui
Feb 19, 2025 11:20 PM IST

Delhi Capitals registered their second win in the WPL, beating UP Warriorz by seven wickets in Vadodara

New Delhi: Meg Lanning and Annabel Sutherland ensured Delhi Capitals climbed to the second spot in the points table following a seven-wicket win in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) against UP Warriorz at the Kotambi Stadium on Wednesday as the Vadodara-leg came to a thrilling conclusion.

Meg Lanning. (BCCI)
Meg Lanning. (BCCI)

While Delhi Capitals have now won two out of three matches, a victory continues to elude UP Warriorz, who have played two games.

Shafali Verma provided a strong start with her 16-ball 26 but UPW skipper Deepti Sharma struck after the Powerplay. However, Lanning’s 69 off 49 stabilised the innings. Jemimah Rodrigues was dismissed for nought and although it looked like a straightforward chase, Warriorz were able to crawl back in.

Following Lanning’s dismissal with DC at 119/3, it was all-rounders Sutherland (41*) and Marizanne Kapp (29*) who rallied the side to chase down 167 off the penultimate delivery.

Earlier, Kiran Navgire provided just the start Warriorz needed as she smashed a fiery 24-ball half-century – the fastest by a UPW batter, eclipsing Grace Harris 25-ball fifty against Gujarat Giants in 2023, before succumbing to Sutherland in the next over.

Unable to capitalise on the headstart Navgire provided, Warriorz soon slumped from 66/0 to 82/4 in 9.4 overs. Shweta Sehrawat (37) and Grace Harris (12) added 36 runs for the fifth wicket.

But it was West Indies all-rounder Chinelle Henry’s 15-ball 33* on WPL debut that injected the much-needed impetus in the innings.

The Capitals’ bowlers fought back in the last three overs as they conceded a meagre 16 runs, confining UPW to 166/7. Sutherland was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/26 from her four overs.

Warriorz though were left to rue the runs they left out in the back end, but most of all, it will be the dropped catches and misfields late in the chase that will haunt them.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Pakistan vs New Zealand live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with Pakistan vs New Zealand live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On