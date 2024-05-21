‘Last few’ tickets for KKR vs SRH, IPL Qualifier 1 in Ahmedabad remain, BCCI gives ‘final call’ to book them online

With less than 10 hours to go for the big encounter, BCCI gave "a final call" for the last few tickets remaining for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (KKR vs SRH) IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The KKR vs SRH match at India's biggest stadium marks the beginning of the IPL 2024 playoffs. KKR vs SRH, IPL Qualifier 1 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Ahmedabad(PTI)

Those willing to watch the likes of Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen and Pat Cummins in action, have an opportunity to make a final attempt to grab the match tickets.

"The #FinalCall Last few tickets remain for #Qualifier1 ‼️ Buy your tickets 𝗡𝗢𝗪 from https://iplt20.com. See you at the stadium," BCCI tweeted from IPL's official X handle.

The lowest-priced tickets ( ₹499) were also available at Book My Show when this article was published.

While the two top teams from the 70-match league round have enjoyed some time off courtesy incessant rains during their respective clashes over last 10 days, the lack of turnaround time to compete in a high-intensity playoff game will also pose a unique challenge.

KKR and SRH will get only a day’s time to traverse thousands of kilometres and get here for the first half of the playoffs as they both featured on the final day of the league round on Sunday.

SRH would feel they have hit their strides following a comprehensive win over PBKS and having also got recent game-time, which isn’t the case for KKR whose last complete game was on May 11.

Shreyas Iyer’s KKR had won four games on the trot before rains washed away their last two league games and the two-time winners.Table-toppers KKR (19 points) will also have to fill in the huge void at the top with their second-highest run-scorer and wicketkeeper Phil Salt (435 runs) leaving the camp for national duties with England ahead of the T20 World Cup.

If KKR have a battery of spinners to back their fast bowlers led by Mitchell Starc, SRH’s pace bowling attack led by skipper Pat Cummins has time and again produced unified efforts to make their mark.

In their only meet earlier this season back in late March, KKR had pipped SRH by four runs in a high-scoring game.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), KS Bharat (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav (wk), Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.