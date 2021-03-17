IND USA
England pacer Mark Wood picked up three wickets in the 3rd T20I against India at Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday
England pacer Mark Wood picked up three wickets in the 3rd T20I against India at Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday(BCCI)
cricket

Laxman credits England pacers for dominating win over India in 3rd T20I

India vs England: While Buttler's knock was outstanding, the victory was made possible by the disciplined bowling of the England fast bowling duo of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, who gave nothing to the Indian batsmen.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 03:46 PM IST

England have taken a 2-1 lead in the T20I series against India after a dominating performance with both bat and ball in the third match of the series in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Jos Buttler played an attacking knock at the top of the order to help the visitors chase down India's below par total of 156 runs, which was possible mainly because of an unbeaten knock from captain Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ: Dinesh Karthik's Corolla-Ferrari comment on Virat Kohli takes Twitter by storm

While Buttler's knock was outstanding, the victory was made possible by the disciplined bowling of the England fast bowling duo of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, who gave nothing to the Indian batsmen.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman echoed the same sentiment in a tweet.

"While Butler played an outstanding knock, I feel the way Archer and Wood bowled in the powerplay was the reason why England won this game comfortably. Both of them bowled aggressively and didn't give anything easy to the batsmen," Laxman tweeted.

Archer gave 32 runs in his 4 overs and didn't pick a wicket. But he kept the Indian batsmen in a tight leash. Mark Wood on the other hand was the pick of the bowler as he scalped three Indian wickets and gave away just 31 runs in his 4 overs, most of them scored by Kohli towards the end of the innings.

India's approach of going hell for leather in the powerplay hasn't worked for them in the series so far. They have lost wickets in a heap in both the first and third matches of the series and have thus failed to put up a challenging total on board.

While the hosts are still alive in the series due to their win in the second match, Kohli and his men need to find a way to bat better when they setting a target.

