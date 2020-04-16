LBW by a certain piechucker: Gautam Gambhir’s hilarious answer to Kevin Pietersen question

cricket

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 11:51 IST

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen is making most of the isolation period during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He is very active on social media these days and has been engaging in funny interactions with many of the former as well as current cricketers as all look to keep themselves and others safe from COVID-19.

On Thursday, however, the maverick England batsman was trolled by cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir.

Star Sports has announced a session of #AskStar where they have asked fans to hurl questions towards Gambhir, Pietersen and Danny Morrison.

However, reacting to the post made by Star Sports, Pietersen tweeted: “Can we get GG to smile?”

To this Gambhir replied: “Well #legend guess u forgot!!! You have given me many reasons to smile. One of them came in December 2008 in Chennai. I think the scoreboard read Kevin Pietersen lbw b a certain #piechucker Yuvraj Singh.”

After the 2008 Chennai Test, Pietersen had triggered a controversy when he had called Yuvraj a pie chucker after the left-arm spinner had dismissed him.

“When the ball is swinging and seaming and you’ve got a guy like Zaheer Khan, who is one of the best bowlers I’ve ever faced, not bowling at you and you’ve got a pie-chucker like Yuvraj Singh bowling at you I really don’t mind. When you get left-arm filth like that it makes you feel really good,” Pietersen had said back then.

Last week, Pietersen had shared a tweet made by the official handle of English Cricket where he was seen playing his famous switch hit. He captioned his tweet,”Smacking pies!” And Yuvraj had trolled the Englishman by writing: “Well sometimes u slip on those pies too.”