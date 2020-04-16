e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘When MS got the team...’: Zaheer Khan explains similarities between Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni as captains

‘When MS got the team...’: Zaheer Khan explains similarities between Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni as captains

cricket Updated: Apr 16, 2020 11:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File image of MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly
File image of MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly(Twitter)
         

Former India pacer Zaheer Khan, who played under the captaincy of both Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni, drew parallels between the two leaders and spoke about how Indian cricket has always found a good leader in every decade. He also spoke about the support extended by Sourav Ganguly to young players and how this confidence worked wonders.

“That’s (support from Ganguly) what you need at that stage of your career. When you start at the international level, you need all the support. Then it is up to you as to how you shape up your career. But that initial support is extremely vita,” he said during a chat show on YouTube.

ALSO READ: 5 middle-order batsmen who became great openers

Zaheer also explained how MS Dhoni did the same thing with the younger players in the side and how the support of the captain goes a long way in establishing careers.

“When MS got the team, there were a lot of experienced players in the side, so he did not have to do too much to get them up to speed. However, once they started retiring, he then had to nurture the young match. He had spent a similar kind of role and done similar things to what Dada (Ganguly) did with the young crop. This is the quality of the leader to take the team forward,” Zaheer added.

“In Indian cricket, every decade the captain has passed baton to the next in line and the person who has taken the baton has led to the team to the next level,” the pacer added.

