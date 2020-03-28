‘Learning Hindi and a bit of Kannada’: Former NZ coach on life in India amid lockdown

cricket

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 15:53 IST

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson, who also holds the position of director of cricket at the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, arrived in India earlier this month. But the tournament, which was originally scheduled to begin from March 29, was postponed to April 15, in the wake of coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to tackle the threat posed by COVID-19 pandemic .

Speaking in an interview to Sportstar, Hesson gave a glimpse of his life in India amid lockdown and said he is currently learning a few Indian languages. “I am starting to learn a couple of languages. When you are fully immersed in life, it takes a backseat. I am trying to change myself and trying to learn a little bit of the local languages,” he said.

“When you are in a different country, you try and learn its languages. I am learning Hindi and also a bit of Kannada. It’s a difficult language for sure, but I am trying my best to learn it,” he added.

Despite the cancellation threat looming on this season of IPL, Hesson said that he is watching cricket videos and planning for the upcoming season. “I have been well taken care of by the RCB. I am still working. I am watching some cricket videos, taking down notes and planning for the season and beyond,” he said.

He further added that staying fit is really important during these times. “It is very important. I try and cook some meals, that takes a bit of time. Then, I read some books, talk to my girlfriend. That’s how it has been,” he said.

Hesson also said that he ensures to stay in touch with his daughters back home. “I call them at least twice a day. No doubt, I would have loved being at home with my girls, but that’s not possible, everyone is in a difficult position now,” he said.