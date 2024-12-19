'Leave him alone': Ravichandran Ashwin reacts to father's 'humiliated' sentiments

After Ravichandran Ashwin's father revealed on Thursday that he was caught off guard by his son's sudden announcement of retirement from international cricket, Ashwin himself has clarified the statements, taking to his official X account. Ashwin’s retirement came after the drawn third Test against Australia in Brisbane, leaving fans and pundits stunned. Ravichandran Ashwin in Canberra.(HT_PRINT)

Ashwin's father used the word ‘humiliation’ while expressing his surprise at the spinner's retirement, saying, “I too came to know at the last minute. The way in which he gave that (retirement), there could be many reasons. Only Ashwin knows, maybe humiliation.” Justifiably, the statement was discussed widely on social media but according to Ashwin, there is little to read between the lines.

“My dad isn’t media trained, dey father enna da ithelaam. I never thought you would follow this rich tradition of “dad statements”. Request you all to forgive him and leave him alone,” Ashwin wrote, ending the speculations.

During the ongoing tour of Australia, Washington Sundar was picked ahead of the seasoned off-spinner, owner of 537 Test wickets, for the first Test in Perth before getting a place in the eleven for the Pink Ball Test at Adelaide.

However, Ashwin was again benched for the third Test at the ‘Gabba’ as Ravindra Jadeja started in that match.

Ashwin's father had said the family was expecting Ashwin’s retirement for some time because “humiliation was going on”, though he didn’t reveal the exact nature of it.

“The sudden change – retirement – gave us a shock. We were expecting it because humiliation was going on.

“How long he can tolerate all those things? Probably, he would have decided on his own,” he had said.

‘Not done’ as a cricketer

Ashwin insisted he will continue to play club cricket, including the Indian Premier League, where he will return to play for Chennai Super Kings next year. After landing in India on Thursday, the spinner said he is “not done” as a cricketer yet.

"I think that part for me is still burning bright. I am going to play for CSK and don't be surprised if I aspire to play for as long as I can. I don't think Ashwin the cricketer is done, I think only Ashwin the Indian cricketer called time. That's it," he reiterated.