Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Leave him alone': Ravichandran Ashwin reacts to father's 'humiliated' sentiments

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 19, 2024 07:52 PM IST

Ravichandran Ashwin's father made a rather controversial remark following the spinner's retirement, prompting Ashwin to issue a clarification.

After Ravichandran Ashwin's father revealed on Thursday that he was caught off guard by his son's sudden announcement of retirement from international cricket, Ashwin himself has clarified the statements, taking to his official X account. Ashwin’s retirement came after the drawn third Test against Australia in Brisbane, leaving fans and pundits stunned.

Ravichandran Ashwin in Canberra.(HT_PRINT)
Ravichandran Ashwin in Canberra.(HT_PRINT)

Ashwin's father used the word ‘humiliation’ while expressing his surprise at the spinner's retirement, saying, “I too came to know at the last minute. The way in which he gave that (retirement), there could be many reasons. Only Ashwin knows, maybe humiliation.” Justifiably, the statement was discussed widely on social media but according to Ashwin, there is little to read between the lines.

“My dad isn’t media trained, dey father enna da ithelaam. I never thought you would follow this rich tradition of “dad statements”. Request you all to forgive him and leave him alone,” Ashwin wrote, ending the speculations.

During the ongoing tour of Australia, Washington Sundar was picked ahead of the seasoned off-spinner, owner of 537 Test wickets, for the first Test in Perth before getting a place in the eleven for the Pink Ball Test at Adelaide.

However, Ashwin was again benched for the third Test at the ‘Gabba’ as Ravindra Jadeja started in that match.

Ashwin's father had said the family was expecting Ashwin’s retirement for some time because “humiliation was going on”, though he didn’t reveal the exact nature of it.

“The sudden change – retirement – gave us a shock. We were expecting it because humiliation was going on.

“How long he can tolerate all those things? Probably, he would have decided on his own,” he had said.

‘Not done’ as a cricketer

Ashwin insisted he will continue to play club cricket, including the Indian Premier League, where he will return to play for Chennai Super Kings next year. After landing in India on Thursday, the spinner said he is “not done” as a cricketer yet.

"I think that part for me is still burning bright. I am going to play for CSK and don't be surprised if I aspire to play for as long as I can. I don't think Ashwin the cricketer is done, I think only Ashwin the Indian cricketer called time. That's it," he reiterated.

Stay informed with the...
See more
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On