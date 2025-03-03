Menu Explore
Legendary Mumbai spinner Padmakar Shivalkar dies

PTI |
Mar 03, 2025 09:12 PM IST

He was 84.

Legendary Mumbai spinner Padmakar Shivalkar died here on Monday due to age-related issues. He was 84.

Legendary Mumbai spinner Padmakar Shivalkar died on Monday due to age-related issues.(Hansal Mehta - X)
Legendary Mumbai spinner Padmakar Shivalkar died on Monday due to age-related issues.(Hansal Mehta - X)

Considered one of the best spinners to have never played for India, Shivalkar featured in a total of 124 First-Class matches and claimed 589 wickets at 19.69 between 1961-62 to 1987-88.

The left-arm spinner made his debut at the age of 22 in Ranji Trophy and continued playing until he was 48 and took 361 wickets in India's premier domestic competition including eleven 10-wicket hauls. Shivalkar also played 12 List A matches and took 16 wickets.

He was honoured with the CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 by the Indian cricket board.

"Mumbai cricket has lost a true legend today. Padmakar Shivalkar Sir's contribution to the game, especially as one of the finest spinners of all time, will always be remembered," said Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president Ajinkya Naik.

"His dedication, skill, and impact on Mumbai cricket are unparalleled. His passing is an irreplaceable loss to the cricketing fraternity. May his soul rest in peace," he added.

