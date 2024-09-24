'Let Bumrah say whatever he wants. Tipper lorry and Mercedes are different': Ashwin's ‘Kohinoor of India’ magnum

The hero of India's dominating 280-run victory in the first Test against Bangladesh, Ravichandran Ashwin, was stunned by the criticism that pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah attracted for declaring himself as the 'fittest cricketer'. In a recent event, Bumrah, widely regarded as the best all-format fast bowler in world cricket, took his name when he was asked to name the 'fittest cricketer', sparking a social debate among fans, who were surprised not to hear Virat Kohli's name. India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) celebrates with his teammate Jasprit Bumrah(AFP)

“I know the answer you are searching for, but I would like to say my name because I am a fast bowler. I have been playing for a while...and being a fast bowler and playing in this country in this heat takes a lot of requirements. So I will always promote a fast bowler," Bumrah said.

As soon as Bumrah's video went viral, social media was flooded with comments expressive dismay at Bumrah's decision to name himself ahead of Kohli, who is often credited for revolutionising fitness standards in Indian cricket.

Bumrah's teammate and the current leading wicket-taker among active Indian cricketers, Ashwin, said one needs to understand the difference between a tipper lorry and a Mercedes Benz before bringing up Bumrah's injury that kept him out of the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

"People immediately say Bumrah got injured; how can he be the fittest? Boss, there's a huge difference between a tipper lorry and a Mercedes Benz. Mercedes is chauffeur-driven; its spare parts are very costly. Now, think about a Tipper Lorry. It has to go from North to South with so much load. A fast bowler is a tipper lorry. He will break down. He has returned after a stress fracture and is bowling at 145, give credit to him," Ashwin said.

Calling Bumrah a "Kohinoor diamond," Ashwin said people should let the fast bowler speak his heart out as he is the crowned jewel of Indian cricket.

"Why do you want to make this thing big? Jasprit Burmrah is a fast bowler who clocks 145 kph in the scorching heat, slogs so hard and is the crowned jewel of Indian cricket. They took the Kohinoor diamond but Bumrah is currently India's Kohinoor diamond. Let Jasprit Bumrah say whatever he wants to, just accept it," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

'Has any fast bowler become as big as Bumrah after Kapil Dev?'

Drawing parallels with Inda's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, Ashwin said it is unfair to ask Bumrah his opinion and then create furore about his answer.

"Tell me one thing: Has any fast bowler after Kapil Dev become as big (as Bumrah)? Bumrah is the only one who comes and wins you matches. Also, you asked Jasprit Bumrah the question, and then you also want to answer it. You are saying, 'I'm not satisfied with your answer'. How is this fair?" Ashwin, who scored a century in the first innings of the Chennai Test and then backed that up with a six-wicket haul in the second innings, asked.

Bumrah became the third quickest Indian pacer after Kapil Dev and Mohammed Shami to claim 400 wickets across formats in the first Test against Bangladesh after picking up four wickets in the first innings.