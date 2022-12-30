‘Let Rishabh Pant rest’: England star's stern reaction to viral photos, videos after India keeper's accident

England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow urged everyone to let Rishabh Pant "rest and recover in private" after the India stumper met with a horrific accident on Friday morning. Pant was driving from Delhi to Roorkee and wanted to surprise his family ahead of New Year when the left-hander reportedly dozed off on the steering wheel and lost control of his luxury car. On the Delhi-Dehradun highway, the car hit a road divider and overturned multiple times before catching fire. Thankfully, he managed to get out of the car before the fire spread. He was rushed to Saksham hospital in Roorkee. After emergency treatment, he was referred to specialists in the Max Hospital in Dehradun.

Multiple photos and videos before and after the car crash started doing the rounds on social media. Some of them contained footage of a bloodied Rishabh Pant requesting to switch off the camera. Many, including Bairstow, felt it was not right to circulate injured Pant's photos and videos on social media.

"Speedy recovery @RishabhPant17 never nice to see people in accidents but relieved he’s stable and at the hospital! For now, I think now people should let him rest and recover in private!" Bairstow, who himself is nursing a nasty leg injury, tweeted.

Speedy recovery @RishabhPant17 never nice to see people in accidents but relieved he’s stable and at the hospital! For now I think now people should let him rest and recover in private! #RishabhPant — Jonny Bairstow (@jbairstow21) December 30, 2022

Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.

"Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17," tweeted PM Modi.

Pant was not part of the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka beginning on January 3. He was supposed to join the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for a strength and conditioning programme ahead of February's Border Gavaskar Trophy. But now this mishap has put serious doubt over the left-hander's participation in the four-match Test series.

