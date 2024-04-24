'Let younger kids take my spot': Marcus Stoinis' brilliant reaction on Australia contract snub after IPL century vs CSK

Despite being dropped from Cricket Australia's central contracts list, Marcus Stoinis remains determined to extend his international cricket career beyond the upcoming T20 World Cup in June. The versatile all-rounder expressed his commitment to continue playing for Australia, indicating his strong desire to be part of the squad for the World Cup in the West Indies and the United States. Marcus Stoinis gestures during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match vs Chennai Super Kings (AFP)

Stoinis showcased his exceptional batting prowess during the IPL 2024 match for the Lucknow Super Giants, delivering a stunning performance with an unbeaten century on Tuesday against Chennai Super Kings. The 34-year-old Stoinis hammered an impressive 124 runs off just 63 deliveries, guiding LSG to a crucial six-wicket victory that propelled them into the top four of the points table.

During the post-match presentation, Stoinis, the player of the match, downplayed his performance as a ‘statement’ knock, emphasising his focus on contributing consistently to his team's success. He also highlighted his positive relationship with Australia's coach, Andrew McDonald.

"I've got a great relationship with the [Australia] coach [Andrew McDonald]," Marcus Stoinis said.

"Me not getting a contract, I knew that a while ago. I think it is great to give younger kids a crack and let them take my spot. I'm absolutely fine with that on the contract list. But on the playing front, obviously want to make sure that I'm there and that's also why it's so lucky for us and for me particularly to have this competition [the IPL], that's why I love it so much." Stoinis added

Looking beyond the contract snub, Stoinis' determination to extend his international career past the T20 World Cup remains strong. He believes his skills and experience make him a valuable asset for Australia's upcoming tour of the West Indies and the United States for the marquee tournament.

The 34-year-old maintains open communication with coach Andrew McDonald and selector George Bailey, discussing his potential role in future plans for major tournaments like the Champions Trophy, the next T20 World Cup, and the ODI World Cup.

Stoinis was promoted to number three after LSG lost Quinton de Kock in the first over against CSK, allowing the Australian to pace his innings.

"In this competition, there are plenty of better opening batters than me, so I'll let them do their job," he said.

"It is nice to get in early and build an innings but I have settled in the middle order."

Stoinis smashed six sixes and 13 fours in his knock but it was not mindless slogging, he said.

“There was ebb and flow in the whole innings. There were some bowlers we wanted to target, some that we played more cautiously against.”