'Let's not have DJs screaming in IPL games, no dancing girls nothing': Gavaskar asks BCCI to 'keep sentiments in mind'

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season which was suspended last week owing to the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, will resume over the weekend with the fixture between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Ahead of the tournament's resumption, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has urged the BCCI to do away with music, DJS and cheerleaders for the remaining games to keep the ‘sentiments of families’ in mind. IPL 2025: Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has a special request for the BCCI(PTI)

Gavaskar came up with this suggestion after a ceasefire was announced between India and Pakistan. A deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir led to the lives of 26 people being lost. After this, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, successfully targeting the terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

After India's strike, tensions between both countries escalated, and the IPL had to be suspended. A ceasefire has paved the way for the tournament's resumption. However, Gavaskar wants the Indian cricket board to treat sport like sport and respect families who have lost their near and dear ones.

“What I would really like to see is. These are the last few matches, we have had about 60 games or thereabouts. I think it is the last 15 or 16 games. I would sincerely hope, because of what has happened and some families have lost their near and dear ones, I would like that there is no music. Let's not have the DJS screaming in the middle of an over.,” Gavaskar told Sports Today.

“None of that. Let the games be played. Let the crowds come in. Let's just have a tournament, the balance of a tournament. It's just no dancing girls, nothing. Just cricket would be a really nice way to respect the sentiment of the families who have lost their near and dear ones,” he added.

‘IPL suspension was right’

The former India captain also stated that the right call was taken in suspending the tournament for one week as there was no room for sport to continue when there was hostility at the border.

“The suspension happened suddenly and quite correctly, too, because at that stage, with hostilities, there was no place for sport. But now that there is a ceasefire, I think the tournament will resume,” said Gavaskar.

The BCCI confirmed the revised schedule for the IPL 2025 season on Monday night. Starting May 17, 17 games will be played across 6 venues, with the final being played on June 3.

The revised schedule includes two double-headers, which will be played on two Sundays. Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be played on May 29 and 30, respectively, while Qualifier 2 will go ahead on June 1.

The venue details for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.