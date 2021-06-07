‘Let’s talk a little about this room with a view’: Ishant Sharma shares beautiful pictures of WTC Final venue - See Pics

The members of Team India are currently quarantining at Hilton Hotel in Southampton before beginning their training session for the much-awaited ICC World Test Championship final. The Indian contingent landed in the United Kingdom on June 3 and since then, they have been under isolation.

Since the players are confined within their hotel rooms, they are enjoying the scenic beauty of the Ageas Bowl – the venue for the upcoming WTC final which commences on June 18. On Monday, Indian pacer Ishant Sharma took to Twitter and shared some of his pictures with the stadium in the background.

“Let’s talk a little about this room with a view!” Ishant tweeted.

Let’s talk a little about this room with a view!😛🏏 pic.twitter.com/8PH6s41Z3L — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) June 7, 2021

The India squad was in quarantine for 14 days in Mumbai prior to its departure and is in the middle of another yet shorter quarantine. After landing in London, the contingent took a two-hour bus journey to Southampton.

The Indian contingent will soon be joined by the New Zealand squad, which is currently playing a two-Test series against England. After the first Test ended in a draw on Sunday, the teams will move to Edgbaston to play the second and the final match, which will begin on June 10.

The activity of the Indian players will be allowed in a gradually increasing manner after each round of negative testing, moving from exercise in isolation to small group and then larger squad activity, whilst always remaining within the bio-secure venue.