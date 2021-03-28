'Like Bumrah, he can be a very good red-ball bowler': Gavaskar urges selectors to consider young India pacer for Tests

Prasidh Krishna was perhaps the lone bright spot in an otherwise disappointing bowling performance from India in the 2nd ODI against England in Pune on Friday. Chasing 337 for victory, England were always ahead of the run rate and in fact, they ended up strolling to the target in just 44.3 overs with six wickets hand.

Prasidh was the only bowler who conceded less than a run-a-ball in the Indian unit. The right-arm seamer also picked up two wickets in his 10 overs and ended up giving away 58 runs when the other India bowlers were taken to the cleaners by Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes.

Seeing Krishna’s impressive show in the ODIs against England, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar said the Indian selectors must look at trying out the 25-year-old even in Test cricket.

"I tell you what, with those seam up deliveries, he is someone that the Indian selection committee must consider seriously for the red ball (Tests) as well," Gavaskar said during his TV commentary on Friday.

Gavaskar gave the example of Jasprit Bumrah and said Krishna can have a similar career of graduating to Test cricket through ODIs and T20Is.

"Just like Jasprit Bumrah, from T20s and ODIs, has now become India's premium bowler in the Test format, Prasidh Krishna with his pace and the seam-up position could be a very, very good red ball bowler as well."

Prasidh, who broke the record for most wickets by an India on ODI debut in the first ODI against England earlier, has captured 34 wickets in nine First-Class games so far, besides taking 87 wickets in 50 List A games. From a personal point of view, Prasidh said he wanted to work on his skills with the new ball.

"Personally, I would like to start better. I would like to improve on how I have been starting with the (new ball). Otherwise, all the runs that I gave away were scored off bad balls. So I would go back and work on those aspects," Prasidh said after India lost the second ODI by six wickets.

The three-game ODI series will be decided on Sunday when India and England clash in the final game in Pune.