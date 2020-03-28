‘Like spending time with myself’ - Cheteshwar Pujara gives a glimpse of life amid lockdown

cricket

The Coronavirus pandemic has gripped the world as general public is being advised to self-isolate themselves for some time to stop the spread of the contagious virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier this week, imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown in India to tackle the threat posed by COVID-19 pandemic. Several sporting events across the globe have been postponed, suspended and/or cancelled by the authorities till the time the situation gets better.

So what are the cricketers doing at this time? India’s Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara gave a glimpse of his life amid the lockdown. In an interview to Sportstar, the India batsman said that half of his day goes into taking care of his daughter while he does household chores, spends time reading a book or watching TV in the remainder half of the day.

“It’s a welcome change for me,” Pujara said.

“I like spending time with myself, reading a book or watching TV is something I would do when I’m alone. That said, I’ve a young daughter who is so energetic and wants to play all the time, so half my day goes into taking care of her. I’m also helping my wife Puja with the daily chores.”

However, Pujara urged the citizens of the country to act responsibly and not venture out for the sake of their families. “These are tough times not just for our nation but the entire world. The only way we can fight this pandemic is by staying indoors,” Pujara said.

“It can be frustrating at times. There will be days when you’ll have to resist the urge to go out for a casual stroll, but we have a responsibility to look after our country and family and the best way to do it is by remaining in self-isolation at home,” he added.

Pujara helped Saurashtra claim the prestigious Ranji Trophy this year, with a win over Bengal in the final. However, the batsman suffered back spasms during the match and is now utilizing this time to rejuvenate.

“I’ve a gym at home where I do all my workouts, so haven’t had to venture out to train either,” he said.